Eti-Osa Constituency I leaders urge APC to uphold primary election results for Noheem Adams

Coalition warns against overriding grassroots mandate to prevent internal party divisions

Noheem Adams' victory highlighted by strong community support and substantial vote margin

A coalition of APC leaders, traditional rulers, youth groups and residents of Eti-Osa Constituency I in Lagos State has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national leadership of the party to step in over what they described as concerns surrounding the recognition of the party’s primary election outcome.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, June 4, the group urged the APC leadership to ensure that the outcome of the primary is respected and upheld.

Eti-Osa APC Stakeholders Send Message to Tinubu Over Noheem Adams’ Victory

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Leader of the coalition, Alhaji Owolabi Yisa, said the stakeholders were united in calling for the affirmation of the mandate they believe was freely given to the incumbent lawmaker.

“The will of the people was clearly expressed. This was not a narrow victory and it was not a disputed mandate. It was an overwhelming endorsement by party members across Eti-Osa Constituency I,” the group said.

Adams’ victory and support base

The stakeholders maintained that Noheem Adams emerged as the clear winner of the APC primary, reportedly polling 7,638 votes against his closest rival, Saheed Bankole, who secured 1,225 votes.

They said Adams enjoys strong backing across wards, including traditional rulers, market associations, youth groups and community organisations, attributing his popularity to years of grassroots engagement and constituency projects.

“The people know him, trust him and have repeatedly demonstrated confidence in him,” they added.

Call for party unity and stability

The group warned that any attempt to overturn the outcome could trigger internal divisions and weaken the party’s electoral strength ahead of future polls.

They also referenced past election cycles, arguing that disregard for grassroots choices often leads to political tension and electoral setbacks.

Earlier, members of the coalition staged a protest at the Eleganza Toll Gate, urging APC leaders to intervene and uphold what they called the “people’s mandate” for Adams.

Abia APC HQ over NASS primaries

The Abia State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded an immediate investigation and prosecution into the allegation that Yusuf Muyideen Ahmed, an IECT staff member of the party at the national headquarters in Abuja.

In a petition signed by the state chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, dated May 25, 2026, and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 4, the state chapter alleged that there is evidence before its committee that Muyideen acted against his position of trust. It alleged that the ICT staff actively sabotaged the recently concluded National Assembly primary elections in Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng