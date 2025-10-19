Reports of an alleged plot by some military personnel to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have triggered reactions among Nigerians, including prominent individuals

The military has maintained its stand regarding the protection of President Tinubu's government, declaring that 'the Armed Forces remains firmly loyal to the federal government under the leadership of the Nigerian leader'

In a notable message, ex-presidential aspirant Adamu Garba explained why the Armed Forces taking over Tinubu's led-democratic government will not succeed

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that no coup campaign or plot 'will survive' in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that media reports broke the news of an attempted foiled coup, on Saturday, October 18, referencing sources and a recent report by the defence headquarters (DHQ) on disciplinary action against some officers.

The online newspapers' report, widely circulated on social media platforms, sparked widespread tension across the country.

One of the reports, by Premium Times, cited a source as saying some officers allegedly planned a bloody pustch in which some top government officials were marked for assassination. According to people with knowledge of the matter, key officials allegedly targeted for assasination include President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, speaker of the house of representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

A top military source familiar with the development disclosed that the alleged coup plot caused tension in government, forcing the presidency to cancel the national Independence Day parade usually done on October 1.

There are no clear details about the identities of the officers involved yet.

Reacting, Garba stated that in the event a coup is planned, "international actors will come in, dismantle the plotters and restore democracy."

He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, October 19:

"In case you don’t know, no coup plot, even if successful, will survive in Nigeria.



"Since 1999, Nigeria signed democracy protection treaty with the United States, Europe and even China. Any attempt to take over the government through a military coup will be dismantled within the first 48 hours of the process.



"International actors will come in, dismantle the plotters and restore democracy.



"So it is foolish, in the first place to even make an attempt to do what is going to ordinarily be a self-murder mission in Nigeria.



"After all, the information was confirmed to be incorrect by the Nigerian Military."

'Coup plot report baseless' - DHQ

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) dismissed reports alleging a foiled coup attempt by some officers to overthrow the current administration.

The military high command, through a statement issued on Saturday, October 18, by the director of defence information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, stated that the coup plot claims by the online newspapers were “entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.”

The statement partly reads:

"The DHQ urges members of the public to disregard the falsehood being circulated by the purveyors of misinformation and enemies of our nation. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

Tinubu touches down in Abuja

