Media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has urged opposition leaders to unite and play what he described as the “ ethnic and religious cards ” if they hope to successfully challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Momodu made the call in a statement while reacting to the recent wave of defections rocking the PDP , including Enugu state governor , Peter Mbah ’ s defection to the ruling APC and Bayelsa's Douye Diri ’ s resignation

According to the former PDP member, the APC has now fully consolidated power, with both the executive and legislative branches 'firmly under its control'

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent member of the opposition coalition, Dele Momodu, has insisted that the game is not over for leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 15, Momodu admitted that it is sad and difficult to watch chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leave the party and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, asserted that the 'only option left' to democratically oust President Bola Tinubu is to "play ethnic and religious cards'.

Dele Momodu says President Bola Tinubu will coast to an easy victory in the 2027 election if his main challenger is a southerner. Photo credit: Dele Momodu

He wrote:

"It is very tempting for any watcher, and analysts, of Nigerian politics, to assume, and conclude, and make a fiat prediction, that the game is over for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 Presidential election. In reality, Nigeria has comfortably, voluntarily, and predictably, cruised, senselessly, into a one party state. Both the executive and the legislative arms finally crossed the Rubicon, yesterday, under the grip of the ruling party, APC. But, I still choose to be a chronic optimist. even at this stage... Several scenarios may still play out. The opposition has only one option left in order to be competitive."

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, explained that considering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "has already locked down the south", opposition "must work speedily to lock down the north".

'Obi to fail against Tinubu'

Continuing, Momodu posited that neither former President Goodluck Jonathan nor ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi can defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said:

"I do not see any sSouthern candidate giving Tinubu any tough challenge. Not former President Jonathan, not former Governor Peter Obi.

"If they run, looking more like independent candidates, they will fail spectacularly. But if opposition is serious and determined to do whatever it takes, it must first unite and decide to play the ethnic and religious cards too. Opposition must pick a formidable Northern Muslim candidate with a very popular Southern Christian running mate against Tinubu's likely Muslim/Muslim ticket."

In a subsequent tweet, Momodu, stressed that "everything must be done to discourage a one party state or monarchical government."

Momodu says the beleaguered opposition must unite and play what he termed “ethnic and religious cards” if it hopes to wrest power from Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He asked the likes of Obi and ex-Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi to be ready for the ADC presidential primary election, even though he prefers that a northern candidate challenges President Tinubu.

He wrote:

"I know this is a game of numbers. No Democrat should be afraid of healthy electoral competition. 2027 presidential election has patently, and obviously, become an ethnic contest and the votes for opposition can only come from the opposite direction where you have Atiku, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai and even Emir Muhammad Sanusi (if he decides to step down from royalty to politics).

"The southern aspirants should also not be disqualified as long as they are ready for a primary, since popularity can only be verified via contest or consensus amongst the major opposition groups. Everything must be done to discourage a one party State or monarchical government."

