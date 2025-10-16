Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: Dele Momodu Mentions "Only Option" Opposition Has Left Amid Quest to Sack Tinubu
Politics

2027 Election: Dele Momodu Mentions "Only Option" Opposition Has Left Amid Quest to Sack Tinubu

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • Media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has urged opposition leaders to unite and play what he described as theethnic and religious cardsif they hope to successfully challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections
  • Momodu made the call in a statement while reacting to the recent wave of defections rocking the PDP, including Enugu state governor, Peter Mbahs defection to the ruling APC and Bayelsa's Douye Diris resignation
  • According to the former PDP member, the APC has now fully consolidated power, with both the executive and legislative branches 'firmly under its control'

Read also

2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on changing Nigeria’s trajectory in 4 years, "rest small"

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent member of the opposition coalition, Dele Momodu, has insisted that the game is not over for leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 15, Momodu admitted that it is sad and difficult to watch chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leave the party and defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, asserted that the 'only option left' to democratically oust President Bola Tinubu is to "play ethnic and religious cards'.

Dele Momodu mentions "only option" ADC opposition has left in quest to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election
Dele Momodu says President Bola Tinubu will coast to an easy victory in the 2027 election if his main challenger is a southerner. Photo credit: Dele Momodu
Source: Facebook

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It is very tempting for any watcher, and analysts, of Nigerian politics, to assume, and conclude, and make a fiat prediction, that the game is over for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 Presidential election. In reality, Nigeria has comfortably, voluntarily, and predictably, cruised, senselessly, into a one party state. Both the executive and the legislative arms finally crossed the Rubicon, yesterday, under the grip of the ruling party, APC. But, I still choose to be a chronic optimist. even at this stage... Several scenarios may still play out. The opposition has only one option left in order to be competitive."

Read also

2027 election: ‘Not Atiku,’ Fayose names “only person that has traction”

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, explained that considering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "has already locked down the south", opposition "must work speedily to lock down the north".

'Obi to fail against Tinubu'

Continuing, Momodu posited that neither former President Goodluck Jonathan nor ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi can defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said:

"I do not see any sSouthern candidate giving Tinubu any tough challenge. Not former President Jonathan, not former Governor Peter Obi.
"If they run, looking more like independent candidates, they will fail spectacularly. But if opposition is serious and determined to do whatever it takes, it must first unite and decide to play the ethnic and religious cards too. Opposition must pick a formidable Northern Muslim candidate with a very popular Southern Christian running mate against Tinubu's likely Muslim/Muslim ticket."

Read also

Diri’s PDP's resignation: Tinubu's minister mentions number of states APC would control before 2027

In a subsequent tweet, Momodu, stressed that "everything must be done to discourage a one party state or monarchical government."

Dele Momodu says Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.
Momodu says the beleaguered opposition must unite and play what he termed “ethnic and religious cards” if it hopes to wrest power from Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi
Source: Twitter

He asked the likes of Obi and ex-Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi to be ready for the ADC presidential primary election, even though he prefers that a northern candidate challenges President Tinubu.

He wrote:

"I know this is a game of numbers. No Democrat should be afraid of healthy electoral competition. 2027 presidential election has patently, and obviously, become an ethnic contest and the votes for opposition can only come from the opposite direction where you have Atiku, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai and even Emir Muhammad Sanusi (if he decides to step down from royalty to politics).
"The southern aspirants should also not be disqualified as long as they are ready for a primary, since popularity can only be verified via contest or consensus amongst the major opposition groups. Everything must be done to discourage a one party State or monarchical government."

Read also

2027 election: Prominent pastor releases prophecy on Peter Obi, ‘horns shall rise’

Read more on 2027 election:

Boma shares prophecy on Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the ADC presidential ticket.

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X account, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: