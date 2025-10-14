Nigeria’s All-Time Scorers’ List As Victor Osimhen Closes in on Rashidi Yekini's Record
- Victor Osimhen continues to inch closer to Rashidi Yekini's all-time record following his hat-trick against Benin Republic
- The Nigerian international was sensational against the Cheetahs on the final day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- Yekini, who scored 37 goals in 62 international matches for Nigeria, remains the country's highest goalscorer of all time
A rampaging Victor Osimhen increased his goals tally in the national team colours as he inches closer to the record set by Rashidi Yekini.
Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria defeated the Benin Republic 4-0 in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when he found space in the danger area before firing a low drive into the net.
Not done just yet, the striker headed home his second goal of the evening in the 37th minute as Nigeria took a two-goal lead.
With the brace at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the forward takes his tally to 29 goals in 37 matches.
Frank Onyeka added the icing on the cake in the 90th minute as Nigeria claimed an emphatic 4-0 win.
Nigeria’s Top 5 Scorers
- Rashidi Yekini – 37 goals
- Victor Osimhen - 39 goals
- Segun Odegbami – 23 goals
- Victor Osimhen – 22 goals
- Yakubu Aiyegbeni - 21 goals
Details shortly...
