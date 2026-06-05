Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, has died at the age of 57, as confirmed by her Organisation in an official Instagram statement

The music executive, who built MOBO from scratch, turned it into a global platform that helped push Afrobeats and Black music worldwide

Stormzy, Craig David, Alesha Dixon, and others have paid tributes, as the MOBO Organisation confirmed the 2026 Awards will be dedicated to her memory

Kanya King, the trailblazing founder of the MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) and one of the strongest voices for Afrobeats worldwide, has passed away at the age of 57.

She died peacefully on June 3, 2026, after a long battle with colon cancer, surrounded by her family and close friends.

Kanya King, MOBO Awards creator, passes away at 57, leaving an Afrobeats and Black music legacy worldwide. Photo: kanyakingcbe

Source: Instagram

The MOBO Organisation confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared on their Instagram.

The organisation explained that Kanya King fought her illness with courage and determination, and that she remained deeply committed to her vision until the very end.

“It is with immeasurable sorrow that the MOBO Organisation announces the passing of its Founder and CEO, Kanya King CBE. Kanya passed away peacefully on 3 June 2026 after a courageous and characteristically determined battle with colon cancer. She was surrounded by her family, close friends and love.”

According to the statement, three decades ago, Kanya King took a bold step by remortgaging her home to launch the MOBO Awards, despite being told that Black music was too niche and had no market.

Within six weeks, the first ceremony was broadcast nationwide, changing the British music scene forever.

“She was a single mother from a Kilburn council estate who was told that Black music was too niche, that there was no market and that the industry was not interested. Instead of arguing, she built. Six weeks later, the first MOBO Awards was broadcast to the nation, and nothing was ever the same again.”

MOBO Awards founder Kanya King dies after cancer battle, music world reacts to major loss. Photo: kanyakingcbe

Source: Instagram

Under Kanya King's leadership, the awards became a global stage for Afrobeats and Black music, celebrating stars like Stormzy, Little Simz, Raye, Craig David, Amy Winehouse, So Solid Crew and many more.

Her platform reached hundreds of millions worldwide, earning her a CBE and an Ivors Academy Honour in 2025.

The 2026 MOBO Awards, marking the organisation’s 30th anniversary, will be dedicated entirely to the iconic music pioneer's memory.

"The 2026 MOBO Awards, held during the Organisation’s landmark 30th anniversary year, will be dedicated entirely to her memory.

The world was a profoundly better place with Kanya King in it. The MOBO family is heartbroken, but endlessly grateful, proud and inspired by everything she gave to music, culture and future generations.

Rest in power, Kanya. You built this. All of it."

Read the full statement announcing Kanya King's death below:

Celebrities and fans mourn Kanya King

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many music lovers and celebrities expressed sadness over her passing.

@krept:

"😢💔 RIP Kanya a true legend"

@craigdavid:

"Kanya, your legacy will live on forever through every single one of us you touched with your beautiful heart ❤️ We love you 👼"

@kane_brown_comedy:

"What a pioneer for her community. May her legacy live on and inspire generations to come. You will be missed 💔"

@aleshaofficial:

"Devastated to hear this news! Gone too soon! Forever grateful and in awe of you and your fight! One of the strongest people I’ve ever known! You are a true example to us all! Will love you forever! ❤️Thank you for everything! Rest well my friend 🙏🏽💔"

@iammisha_b:

"Thank you for showing us what it meant to be courageous, brave and fight for what you believe in. For giving so many of us a platform to be heard and celebrated. Today n always we will remember you the Legend! the trailblazer KANYA 💜💜💜"

Hollywood Actor James Handy dies at 81

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor James Handy, celebrated for his memorable roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, and Logan, died at the age of 81.

The tragic event happened after a fatal stabbing at his Los Angeles home, leading to the arrest of Michael Gledhill on suspicion of murder.

Handy began his acting career in 1977 on Ryan’s Hope and later appeared in several major Hollywood productions over the decades.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng