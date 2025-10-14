CAF has showered praises on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, calling him “Nigeria’s main man”

Osimhen scored his first hat-trick in two years as Nigeria destroyed Benin 4-0 in the World Cup qualifiers

The victory over the Cheetahs means Nigeria advances to World Cup playoff round alongside Gabon and Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has showered praise on Victor Osimhen following his breathtaking hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 victory against Benin Republic in their final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The win not only revived Nigeria’s qualification hopes but also sealed their place in the playoff round.

CAF has hailed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after his hat-trick against Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen destroys Benin’s World Cup dream

Heading into the decisive encounter, Benin topped Group C with a two-point lead and needed just a draw to book their first-ever World Cup appearance. But Nigeria had other plans, and Osimhen was at the heart of it.

According to Soccernet, the Galatasaray striker scored very early after a brilliant link-up with Samuel Chukwueze, netting home from close range to open the floodgates.

The two players combined again in the 37th minute, with Chukwueze delivering a precise cross that Osimhen headed powerfully into the net for Nigeria’s second goal.

Benin tried to rally after halftime, with Andreas Hountondji forcing a save from Stanley Nwabali. But their hopes were soon crushed when Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute.

A powerful header off a Moses Simon cross that struck the upright before rolling in. Frank Onyeka added the fourth deep into stoppage time to seal an emphatic 4-0 win.

The result meant Nigeria finished second in the group, advancing to the CAF playoff round, while South Africa’s win elsewhere saw them leapfrog Benin to claim top spot and an automatic World Cup ticket.

CAF hails Osimhen after hat-trick

Following the match, CAF took to social media to salute Osimhen’s brilliance.

The African football governing body described him as the “main man” for Nigeria after his three-goal masterclass against Benin.

In a post that quickly went viral, CAF wrote:

“Can’t spell Victory without Victor. 🌟🇳🇬

“Mainman Osimhen comes clutch for Nigeria once again. ⚽️⚽️⚽️”

The performance from Osimhen marked his first international hat-trick in two years, confirming his status as one of Africa’s most lethal forwards.

Nigeria marches into the playoffs

With their second-place finish in Group C, Nigeria now joins Gabon and Cameroon in the CAF playoff mini-tournament slated for November 2025, BBC reports.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The playoffs will feature six teams, two from CONCACAF, and one each from CAF, AFC, CONMEBOL, and OFC, competing for the final two slots at the 2026 World Cup.

The four lowest-ranked sides will face off in the semi-finals, while the two highest-ranked nations will await in the finals.

The winners of those finals will clinch tickets to the global showpiece, giving Nigeria another shot at making the World Cup after narrowly missing out in 2022.

Osimhen closes in on Yekini’s record

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen increased his goals tally in the national team colours as he inches closer to the record set by Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria defeated the Benin Republic 4-0 in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng