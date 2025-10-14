Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 4-0 in their last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match on Tuesday night, October 14

A hat-trick from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Frank Onyema ensured the Super Eagles overpowered the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Fans have hailed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for putting the country on the part of qualification to the Mundial

The Super Eagles wrapped up their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night, October 14.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored his first hat-trick of the qualifiers, while Frank Onyeka sealed the win in front of the home fans.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low drive after a through pass from Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scores a hat-trick against Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

He doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 37th minute, heading home Chukwueze’s cross from the right corner of the box.

According to Premium Times, the AFCON silver medallist completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with another header, this time from a well-delivered free-kick by Moses Simon.

Frank Onyeka put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute, capping off a dominant 4-0 win for Nigeria, per Daily Post.

Fans praise Eric Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle took charge in January, at a time when Nigeria was struggling in CAF Qualification Group C with just three points from four matches.

The former Mali coach was handed a clear mandate: qualify the three-time AFCON champions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup or face dismissal.

Chelle began his tenure with a 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in March.

He went on to secure a narrow 1-0 win in the return leg against Rwanda but was held to another 1-1 draw by South Africa.

Eric Chelle is yet to lose a match as manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Franco-Malian coach then led the Super Eagles to a 1-0 victory over Lesotho and capped off the campaign with an emphatic win against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic. In total, Chelle guided Nigeria to 14 points out of a possible 18 in his six games in charge.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following Eric Chelle's records. Read them below:

@Cerebrone said:

"Eric Chelle met a team with 3 points from 4 games, and immense pressure. After 10 games, the team reached 17 points and made the playoffs. That includes a final day where we needed a 4-0 win.

"It was a risky job to take. Job’s not done but the playoffs are a cleaner slate."

@IbkSports wrote:

"Frank Onyeka with an all important fourth Goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria!!!

"The World Cup playoffs spot is assured now!!

"Thank you Victor Osimhen, thank you Eric Chelle!!! 😭😭😭."

@OgaNlaMedia added:

"Osimhen injury was a huge setback during the World Cup qualifiers.

"Eric Chelle was lucky to have him fit.

"We need other strikers to always step up when Osimhen is injured."

Amrouche eyes Super Eagles job

