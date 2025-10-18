A member of the victorious Super Falcons has been rewarded by a Nigerian governor following the team’s exploits

Nigeria came back from 2 goals to win the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) at the Rabat Stadium

President Bola Tinubu rewarded the player with the sum of $100,000, a three-bedroom apartment and national honours

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has rewarded Miracle Usani for her role in Nigeria's victory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The lavish gesture is coming three months after Nigeria's remarkable 3-2 comeback against Morocco in the final at the Rabat Stadium, per BBC.

During the reception in honour of Usani in Calabar, Governor Otu presented her with a ₦50 million cash prize, and a plot of land in the state capital.

Each Super Falcons players receive ₦152m from President Bola Tinubu for winning the 13th WAFCON in Morocco.

President Bola Tinubu rewarded each member of the Nigerian women's national football team with a $100,000 gift for their triumphant performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

They also received national honours, including the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), as well as three-bedroom apartments each, per State House.

Otu hail Usani's impact in Cross River

Governor Bassey commended the Super Falcons star for being a good ambassador of the state and a role model to young girls.

He said the Edo Queens FC player is not only an international symbol but a pride of Cross River State. He said:

“We are very happy to have you here today. Your determination and spirit hof better. You are not just an international personality today, but a symbol of pride for Cross River, Nigeria, and Africa.”

The Governor appointed the Super Falcons star the state’s Sports Ambassador and stated that she is a ray of hope to the girl-child. He said:

“We have agreed on N50m and a plot of land in Calabar for you. You are now on our VVIP protocol list. Whenever we have official state events, you’ll be part of us as our Sports Ambassador.

“Today, we celebrate you so that other children can see that there is hope.

Super Falcons defender Miracle Usani receives ₦50m from Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State.

“What God cannot do does not exist. You have brought honour to this state, and we will continue to follow your progress proudly.”

Wambebe commends Governor Otu

Nigerian sports journalist Godwin Wambebe has hailed Governor Bassey Otu for honouring home-based Super Falcons player, Miracle Usani.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Wambebe said the gesture by the Cross River State Governor has made a mark by giving the home-based player a sense of belonging. He said:

"I am full of joy that Governor Bassey Otu is hosting Miracle Usani after winning the 2024 WAFCON. It is never late to celebrate the defender and most importantly, a home-based player.

"This singular act by the Governor will continue to linger in the heart of other home-based stars playing in the Super Falcons."

