Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic

Chelle made some changes to the squad with Samuel Chukwueze replacing the suspended Ademola Lookman

Nigeria must beat its West African neighbours and hope that Rwanda gets a result against South Africa

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to take on Benin Republic in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria, Benin Republic, and South Africa are battling for Group C's automatic ticket and with two matches taking place in Uyo and Mbombela simultaneously.

Super Eagles stars before their 2-1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Benin Republic is in a good place as they are in control of their destiny. With a win over Nigeria, they will qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

However, Nigeria and South Africa have their destinies tied together. Nigeria needs a win against Benin and a South Africa loss or draw, while South Africa needs a win against Rwanda and a Nigeria win against Benin.

The social media space of both countries is divided as Nigerians are wishing for South Africa’s downfall, while Mzansi is praying for Nigeria’s victory.

Chelle announces Super Eagles lineup

Super Eagles boss Chelle has confirmed his starting 11 for the crucial match against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, as seen on Super Eagles X page.

He retained most of the team that defeated the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Polokwane, with Samuel Chukwueze replacing the suspended Ademola Lookman.

Chelle made the bold call to drop captain William Troost-Ekong in favour of the returning Semi Ajayi, as the Hull City defender pairs with Calvin Bassey in the heart of defence.

Zaidu Sanusi and Benjamin Frederick will operate in full back, assisting wingers Moses Simon and Chukwueze, with Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi pulling strings in midfield.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams are trusted to lead the line in a 4-4-2 formation after their partnership showed promising signs against Lesotho.

Eric Chelle hands-on with Super Eagles stars ahead of the match against Benin Republic. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

Full XI

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders: Benjamin Frederick, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams

