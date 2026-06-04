Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has expressed his pain regarding the recent abduction of schoolchildren and their teachers in Oyo state

The convener of the popular Hallelujah Challenge reminded his congregation about a vision he shared in February 2026 where he warned that attackers were making their way down South

Social media users reacted to the gospel minister's concerns, urging the government to provide better security and bring the kidnapped students back home safely to their parents

Gospel singer and Hallelujah Challenge convener, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, has condemned the widespread indifference of Nigerians towards the May 15 abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

He expressed disbelief at how citizens continue with their regular social activities while the victims remain trapped in the forest.

Ministering at a recent church programme, Nathaniel Bassey lamented the nation's lost conscience, pointing out that other countries would exhaust all military options to rescue a single child.

Nathaniel Bassey recalls vision about insecurity in the South while reacting to Oyo school children abduction incident. Photo: nathanielblow/temilola

Source: Instagram

The gospel minister noted the irony of Nigerians partying shortly after the abduction incident, noting that the victims were still in captivity even after Children's Day, while kidnappers had murdered one teacher and threatened to kill another.

"How can 42 children be in captivity and we are still partying? And we are still normal? In some countries, for one of those children, they will deploy every arsenal they have. How did we get here? Say, Lord have mercy. It's as if our consciences have been seared. Seared. Do you know that days after Children's Day, we still have our children in captivity. They killed one of the teachers. They threatened to behead another one."

Nathaniel Bassey reacts to Oyo school abduction, questions normal life amid captivity. Photo: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The gospel musician also reminded his audience of a vision he shared during the February 2026 Hallelujah Challenge, where he foresaw armed groups invading the South-West.

"How many of you remember the vision I shared, that I had a vision that those people had come to the South? Do you remember one time I told you that I was on a Sunday morning and I said that I saw them coming to the South? And that's one of the reasons why during Hallelujah Challenge, you remember I said there was something coming, that we have to pray for mercy."

He explained that this impending danger prompted his calls for mercy prayers despite facing criticism at the time.

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey concluded by praying for God to destroy the terrorists and unbothered political leaders.

"Today I want you to be angry in your spirit. Both the terrorists, both the politicians who don't care about it, God will uproot them."

Watch Nathaniel Bassey's video below:

Reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sar_tomi:

“It’s more than 42 now oh, my heart wrenches cos, let’s all imagine this is any of our own children, a lot of us no go dey normal till those children are released, to think the chibok girls started like this till those girls live were destroyed. Eyin Abiyamo Orun eshanu oohhhhh”

@gistmilltv_:

“That question is difficult to ignore. When dozens of children are missing and in captivity, it should concern all of us, regardless of tribe, religion, or politics. Every child deserves urgency, and every family deserves to know that everything possible is being done to bring their loved ones home safely.”

@freesmurk94:

“Even if we pray for mercy and the government do nothing about insecurity, we are still going to be facing same problem. We need competent leadership who can fight insecurity.”

Nathaniel Bassey warns critics of Hallelujah Challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Nathaniel Bassey warned those opposing his global prayer movement of serious spiritual consequences.

Speaking during the live stream, Bassey stated that anyone resisting the challenge risks divine judgment.

Source: Legit.ng