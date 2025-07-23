In a significant twist of events, Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, declared war against President Bola Tinubu's second term bid

Ahead of the 2027 election, Amaechi blamed Tinubu's government for the worsening hardship faced by Nigerians and revealed how the citizenry can vote out the current government

Speaking during a chat with supporters in Rivers state, Amaechi urged residents to register and join the Atiku-led ADC coalition party for a "change of system"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The former governor of Rivers state and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to end President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term ambition in the 2027 general elections.

Former minister Rotimi Amaechi has announced plans against Tinubu's second term bid ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Why Tinubu should be voted out - Amaechi speaks

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday, July 23, Amaechi expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Tinubu-led administration, blaming it for the worsening hardship faced by Nigerians.

“I’m tired of this government. If a rich man is spending N4 million on electricity, only God knows how you—the masses—are surviving,” he said.

As reported by Vanguard, Amaechi, the South-South leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urged Rivers residents to register with the ADC to help prevent electoral malpractice and reclaim political power in the state.

“We must stop the writing of results in Rivers. Go and register with ADC and let’s change the system,” he charged.

Amaechi drums support for the Atiku ADC coalition party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Amaechi dumps APC, joins Atiku-coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi announced his resignation from the APC.

Opposition politicians including Amaechi chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, who was a former governor in Rivers, made this known while speaking at the unveiling of the ADC.

The former minister criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration for the challenges of the country.

