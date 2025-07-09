The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stated that the party is not bothered by any of its leaders declaring presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections

Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC spokesperson, asserted that the ADC will impose its authority to regulate or motivate the ambitions of individual members

In an interview on Wednesday, Abdullahi highlighted the objective of the ADC and disclosed that the Atiku-led coalition will offer equal opportunities to all members

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said that the newly formed party does not have a problem with any of its leaders declaring presidential ambition.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Atiku, who spearheaded the opposition coalition that led to the adoption of the ADC, is also speculated to have shown interest in joining the 2027 presidential race.

While many Nigerians believe the perceived struggle for power among party leaders could lead to a crisis, the party’s spokesperson said the ambitions of the party leaders do not perturb the ADC.

Atiku, Obi, Amaechi: ADC will impose its authority

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Lunchtime Politics’ on Wednesday, July 9, Abdullahi said every politician has an ambition, but the ADC will impose its authority on all aspirants to regulate their aspirations.

“It’s just politicians doing what politicians will do. Every politician has an ambition in one way or the other, but what is important is for the party to be able to impose its authority, to regulate or motivate the ambitions of individual members. I mean, even in conceptual terms, that’s what political parties are meant to do, to aggregate interest, to the ambitions. So we don’t have any problems with anybody coming to say I want to be president. I want to be this or that. That’s not the problem,” the ADC spokesperson said.

Speaking further, Bolaji Abdullahi added that what is important for the ADC is to build a strong party, that is transparent enough to give opportunity to every member, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“The important thing is that we are able to build a party that is strong, that is strong enough, and able to impose his authority on individual members that is one two build a party that is transparently just and gives opportunity to everyone. So, once you are able to give opportunity to everyone, then you also increase your own authorisation level and be able to discipline your membership.”

Atiku or Peter Obi: How ADC will elect presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that One of the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, confirmed that the party will hold a fair primary to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

He stressed that no individual, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or the Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 elections, would be given preferential treatment.

Peter Obi shares reasons he joined ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.

Obi aligned with several prominent political leaders with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

