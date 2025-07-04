Nyesom Wike said he put his life on the line to make his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, governor of Rivers state

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said he never asked Amaechi for financial control

According to the former Rivers state governor, Amaechi later attempted to edge him out politically

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he risked his life to make his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, Rivers state governor in 2007.

Wike also claimed that he invested everything he had to ensure that Amaechi emerged as governor.

The former Rivers state governor alleged that Amaechi later attempted to edge him out politically, falsely believing he was doing him (Wike) a favour.

As reported by The Leadership, Wike stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night, July 4, 2025

“Amaechi thought he was doing me a favour by pushing me out; he couldn’t have made it without me. I was a DG — I’m not a pushover politician.”

He narrated how he put his life at risk for Amaechi’s political future.

“We moved Amaechi to Ghana, that was the day I started wearing ‘Babanriga’. In the name of God, I put my life at risk. At a point, I called my wife and said, ‘Take my children away; I don’t know what will happen. If I don’t survive, that’s how God wants it."

“Amaechi came to the airport to pick me up from Ghana. He wore a face cap; he was in hot tears.”

Wike called on prominent individuals to corroborate his story of helping Amaechi become governor.

“Marcus Nneji will tell you that I spent everything I have in my life to see that we succeeded and Amaechi became governor. Ask Bello Adoke, Magnus Abbey, ask Idozu, Amaechi is a very big liar.”

The FCT minister said he never asked for financial control but only requested to be made Chief of Staff in the Rivers State Government House.

“I told Amaechi I want to be Chief of Staff; I didn’t want finance.”

Wike mentions condition to resign as FCT minister

Recall that Wike alleged that Judith Amaechi, wife of Rotimi Amaechi, ex-minister of transportation, became an 'industrialist' through controversial means.

Judith is the head of the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), which campaigns against HIV/AIDS, advocates for the rights of women and children, and promotes gender equity and Girl Child education.

In an interview, Wike said he will resign from his present role as FCT minister if his allegation that Judith collected N48 billion annually from the federal government is not true.

Wike denies purported Tinubu's order.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike insisted that the claim that he allocated vast hectares of land to one of his sons is a fabrication.

Responding to the allegations of land grabbing for his son, Wike reacted to the allegation on Thursday, July 3, during a media chat in the FCT, Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng.

Wike described the accusation as a story sponsored by an unnamed 'failed politician' from Adamawa state.

