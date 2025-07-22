Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has thrown a fresh challenge at FCT minister Nyesom Wike

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi dared Wike over claims that she is receiving N4 billion monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

She further shared operational details about the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), the company involved with the NDDC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has denied allegations by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that she received N4 billion monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for empowerment programmes.

"Baseless claims": Amaechi's wife blasts Wike

In a statement issued on Tuesday by her media aide, Dike Bekwele, Mrs Amaechi described Wike’s allegation as “baseless, false, and aimed at tarnishing her image for political gain.”

Wike had earlier claimed during a live television appearance that Mrs Amaechi was paid N4 billion monthly by the NDDC and that the funds were mismanaged.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the long-awaited forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Reacting on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi dismissed the claim, describing it as unfounded and politically motivated.

Mrs Amaechi insisted that she never received such payments either personally or through her non-governmental organization, the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI).

“There is absolutely no iota of truth in the allegation made by Mr. Wike against Dame Amaechi and the Empowerment Support Initiative. She did not and has never received N4 billion monthly from the NDDC,” the statement read.

As reported by Vanguard, the statement clarified that ESI, incorporated in 2011 as a non-governmental organization, has worked in partnership with development agencies, including the NDDC, under verifiable memoranda of understanding to empower youth and women in the Niger Delta region through entrepreneurial development and vocational training.

Mrs Amaechi noted that such collaborative projects were transparently executed and publicly documented.

She also refuted any claim of indictment in the forensic audit of the NDDC, noting that the report in question has yet to be made public.

“It is preposterous for Wike to allege any indictment in a report that has not been published. This is merely a figment of his imagination,” the statement said.

