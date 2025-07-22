Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Amaechi’s Wife Breaks Silence on Alleged N4bn Monthly NDDC Payment, Dares Wike to Publish Audit
Politics

Amaechi’s Wife Breaks Silence on Alleged N4bn Monthly NDDC Payment, Dares Wike to Publish Audit

by  Esther Odili
3 min read
  • Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has thrown a fresh challenge at FCT minister Nyesom Wike
  • In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi dared Wike over claims that she is receiving N4 billion monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
  • She further shared operational details about the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), the company involved with the NDDC

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has denied allegations by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that she received N4 billion monthly from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for empowerment programmes.

Amaechi’s wife denies receiving N4bn monthly from NDDC
Former Rivers Frst Lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, has denied the claims by FCT minister Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Chibuike Amaechi
Source: Facebook

"Baseless claims": Amaechi's wife blasts Wike

In a statement issued on Tuesday by her media aide, Dike Bekwele, Mrs Amaechi described Wike’s allegation as “baseless, false, and aimed at tarnishing her image for political gain.”

Read also

Wike blasts Peter Obi for serving food in Imo, defends Edo gov on opposition leader’s 'travel ban'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wike had earlier claimed during a live television appearance that Mrs Amaechi was paid N4 billion monthly by the NDDC and that the funds were mismanaged.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the long-awaited forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Reacting on Tuesday, Mrs Amaechi dismissed the claim, describing it as unfounded and politically motivated.

Mrs Amaechi insisted that she never received such payments either personally or through her non-governmental organization, the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI).

“There is absolutely no iota of truth in the allegation made by Mr. Wike against Dame Amaechi and the Empowerment Support Initiative. She did not and has never received N4 billion monthly from the NDDC,” the statement read.
Wike vs Amaechi: Wife speaks on allegations slammed against her
Wike earlier claimed that Rotimi Amaechi lied about his wife's profession. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Chibuike Amaechi
Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the statement clarified that ESI, incorporated in 2011 as a non-governmental organization, has worked in partnership with development agencies, including the NDDC, under verifiable memoranda of understanding to empower youth and women in the Niger Delta region through entrepreneurial development and vocational training.

Read also

Ebonyi governor gets 48-hour ultimatum to sack SSG over alleged corruption

Mrs Amaechi noted that such collaborative projects were transparently executed and publicly documented.

She also refuted any claim of indictment in the forensic audit of the NDDC, noting that the report in question has yet to be made public.

“It is preposterous for Wike to allege any indictment in a report that has not been published. This is merely a figment of his imagination,” the statement said.

Read more about Wike vs Amaechi here:

"I risked my life to make Amaechi governor" - Wike

In an related development, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike said he risked his life to make his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, governor of Rivers state.

Read also

Customs seize N653 million in foreign currency at Aminu Kano International airport

Wike said he never asked Amaechi for financial control but Amaechi later attempted to edge him out politically.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: