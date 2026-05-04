Victor Osimhen sent a message to Galatasaray fans after the humiliating 4-1 loss to Samsunspor

Osimhen assisted Yunus Akgun for the first goal before their opponent came from behind for the win

The loss delayed Galatasaray’s title celebrations, and it will now wait until the game against Antalyaspor

Victor Osimhen has made a bold promise to the Galatasaray fans after their 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor delayed their Turkish Super League title celebrations.

Galatasaray needed a win against Samsunspor to secure their fourth consecutive title after beating Fenerbahce 3-0 in the intercontinental derby last week.

Victor Osimhen reacts after Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Recep Bilek.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen assisted Yunus Akgun for Galatasaray’s goal in the ninth minute, but afterwards, the Lions struggled throughout the game, eventually losing.

As noted by TRT Futbol, goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc received a red card in the second half, and Samsunspor capitalised with two more goals to send the champions back to Istanbul empty-handed.

The reigning champions’ title celebrations will now have to wait until they play Antalyaspor at Rams Park in Istanbul in the penultimate game of the season.

Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans

Victor Osimhen, who started his second consecutive match after recovering from his fractured arm, admits that Galatasaray knew the match wouldn't be easy and congratulated their opponents.

“We knew it wouldn't be easy. We knew our opponent was tough and that winning the championship here wouldn't be easy. We have to congratulate our opponent. They pushed us hard. To be honest, we can't say we played well either,” he told GS TV.

The Super Eagles forward apologised to the travelling supporters and promised that they would win their next game and be declared champions.

“Now we'll focus on our home game. Hopefully, we'll win there and declare our championship. We apologise to our fans who supported us so well away from home,” he added.

“They didn't leave us alone for 90 minutes. Now we'll look ahead. We'll focus on the next game. We want to celebrate the championship in that game.”

Osimhen, despite the defeat, believes that Galatasaray will not lose the title as they have already won the championship game by beating Fenerbahce.

Victor Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans after loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

“We played an incredible match against Fenerbahçe. We can call that match the one that brought us the championship,” he added.

“We prepare well for every match. We prepared well for this match as well. We shouldn't dwell on this. We need to move on. We want to win the match in front of our fans and declare the championship.”

Galatasaray would have wrapped up the title if not for Osimhen’s absence, as the team’s poor results when he was injured contributed to winning the title late.

Buruk reacts after Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray’s 4-1 loss to Samsunspor delayed their Turkish title celebrations.

The manager took responsibility for the defeat and admitted that his team played below their standards and made too many costly mistakes.

Source: Legit.ng