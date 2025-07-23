A coalition of opposition forces formally adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election

ADC coalition leaders like David Mark and Atiku Abubakar said the alliance’s move was aimed at rescuing Nigeria

In a prophecy, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said the newly formed opposition coalition platform will not last the test of time

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Oke-Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, has predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will collapse before the 2027 election.

Ayodele spoke recently at his annual prophecy book launch, 'Warnings to the Nations'. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele predicts ADC coalition will collapse before 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The book, which has been published annually since 1994, features prophecies concerning political leaders and influential individuals.

Recently in Abuja, the coalition of the Nigerian political opposition officially unveiled the ADC as their platform for the 2027 general election.

The ADC was adopted as a platform to challenge Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC). Leading the ADC coalition are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Anambra state Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential election.

They are joined by other experienced politicians, including former Senate President David Mark, who, like Atiku, is leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with the opposition party’s former chairman Uche Secondus, former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

At the unveiling of the coalition, interim chairman Mark said it was an attempt to save the country’s democracy and to stop Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts collapse of ADC coalition ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Ayodele predicts ADC's collapse

Reacting to the development, Primate Ayodele said:

“This so-called ADC coalition, there is going to be a serious fight among them. ADC is going to break. That is too certain. But the point remains that for ADC to be relevant, they have to go an extra-mile physically, spiritually, technically, and by all means.

“But Tinubu must know this: people are tired of his government, they don’t want his government anymore. what is on ground goes beyond people crossing to his party. What are you going to do to see that people loves your government again? People don’t love Tinubu’s government again. This is the message of The Lord. God bless.”

Ayodele speaks on northern elites

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu of alleged plans by northern elites to democratically unseat the incumbent Nigerian leader in the 2027 election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that there are desperate moves to remove the president at all costs due to his economic policies and purported hardship in Nigeria.

The influential cleric asked Tinubu not to take the opposition for granted, adding that the coalition platform, the ADC, is not a party that should be downplayed "because they will follow the spiritual path of ‘Emilokan’ except the president makes adjustments".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng