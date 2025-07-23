Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has thrown a fresh shade at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, July 23, Governor Bala Mohammed criticised Atiku and other PDP members who recently moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Ahead of the 2027 election also faulted PDP leaders who are "in two places," insisting coalition is an aberration

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has berated leaders of the party for defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a “party that has no office.”

Speaking at the ongoing consultative conference of PDP founding fathers and stakeholders in Abuja, Governor Mohammed also warned that it is not right for leaders of the PDP to claim membership of two parties.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, July 23, the governor asserted that it is also wrong to abandon a strong platform like the PDP for a coalition that does not have a solid foundation.

Why Atiku-coalition adopted ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi and other opposition politicians chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other coalition leaders officially adopted the ADC as the platform to spearhead President Bola Tinubu’s planned defeat in the 2027 election.

Former Senate President David Mark and ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola were appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

Bauchi gov to PDP leaders: You can't be in two places

But addressing the elders present, Governor Bala Mohammed said:

“We are telling them with humility: come back. That’s what the National Chairman has said — come back. This is what you have built. Where there are governors, where there are senators, members of the Houses, speakers, offices, local government chairmen, you are going to a party that has no office. It’s a malady.”

Lamenting about the situation of some leaders in the party, he said:

“We cannot take indiscipline to a level where it becomes contagious. If you are in PDP, you are in PDP. You cannot be in PDP and be in coalition with another party. We cannot do this. But you have all the time to decide. Coalition is an aberration, yes, I said it.”

