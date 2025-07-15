Former minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has gotten the attention of Nigerians as he adorned northern attire to the funeral of Muhammad Buhari, holding in Katsina state on July 15

Amaechi, a former Rivers governor, served as a minister of transportation under Buhari's government

Nigerians took to the social media platform X and shared their diverse views on the attire of the former minister who is in Daura, to pay his last respect for his former boss

The former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, has arrived in Daura, Katsina state, ahead of the interment of late former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown.

Former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, got Nigerans talking with his outfit to the funeral of his former boss, Muhammad Buhari. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Amaechi’s arrival came just hours after Buhari’s body was flown from London aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

Legit.ng reported that Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at a hospital in London hospital after a prolonged illness, will be laid to rest today with full state honours.

Nigerians react as Amaechi storms Daura

Mixed reactions have trailed Amaechi's arrival in Daura, Katsina state. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

Buhari's legacy sparks nationwide tributes. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

@Dnpassion tweeted:

"Nigeria politicians are content creators."

@de_generalnoni tweeted:

"Desperation at its peak."

@EbituPromise

"#2027: The southerners are trying everything possible to marry the north 🙄

"Sheikh Rotimi Amaechi."

@sire_sommy tweeted:

"For those saying it's politics, know that Rotimi Amaechi is a titled man in Daura.

"He's the Dan Amanar of Daura."

@FestusBrave tweeted:

"Is this dress up really necessary or are you really trying to win the hearts of Northerners.. So you truly have plans for 2027."

@Kolaqhazim tweeted:

"Nigerian politician are desperado.

"Subtle campaign to please the North."

HausaTechTalk tweeted:

"This Rotimi na character."

@sophiemilerrr tweeted:

"Moments like these remind us of the weight of public service and shared legacies."

See the photos below;

Buhari hails Amaechi at 60

Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Buhari, described Rotimi Amaechi as “a golden fish” who was a key asset in his administration.

Buhari, while celebrating Amaechi who clocked 60 years on Tuesday, May 27, shared how the minister revived Nigeria’s dilapidated transport infrastructure.

The former president in a congratulatory message on Wednesday Amaechi lauded his contributions to national development during his tenure as minister of transportation and governor of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng