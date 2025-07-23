Former Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has stated that he might consider contesting the 2027 presidential election under certain conditions

Baba-Ahmed, a one-time presidential aspirant, indicated he would only consider running for president if Obi and another unnamed figure from the southern part of the country decline to contest

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Tuesday, July 22, Baba-Ahmed emphasised that he is not driven by personal ambition

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, July 22, said he will throw his hat in the ring in the 2027 election only if two people he has "tremendous respect" for decide not to run for the presidency.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng, Baba-Ahmed clarified that he is yet to take a decision concerning the 2027 presidency.

Legit.ng recalls that Baba-Ahmed on Monday, July 21, surprisingly met with the Barrister Julius Abure-led faction of the party.

The opposition party is currently battling a leadership crisis that has produced parallel factions. While Abure leads one group, former minister of finance Usman Nenadi heads the rival faction as its interim national chairman.

At the meeting, Baba-Ahmed shared his observations about the newly formed opposition coalition, which was floated on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He expressed his belief that the coalition-consisting of political heavyweights including Peter Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President David Mark, and numerous other former governors - is full of people with presidential ambitions. He said he is yet to be convinced to leave the LP.

Baba-Ahmed had said:

"My own thinking is that you should convince me why I should go to ADC; I’m yet to be convinced to leave LP. I would like Peter Obi to win the nomination of LP and contest in 2027, with or without me."

Datti not dumping Peter Obi yet

Commenting further on the recent political realignment, Baba-Ahmed told Arise News on Tuesday, July 22:

"Some people speak their fears, but it's not true. I never said that. There is electronic evidence of the entire process; I didn’t say that."

He added:

"I religiously supported Peter Obi, like I would do again (in 2027).

"So, in 2027, unless if certain two people that I have tremendous respect for decide not to take it, and God Almighty in His infinite mercy keeps dropping it for me, except if that happens, I can tell you (I will support) Peter Obi for sure because he is in the game, he has contested before, I'm with him, I will support him.

"If he doesn't, then another person from the South that I won't call his name. Otherwise, I am not ambitious. My key ambitions, 'stop the killings', 'stop the stealing'."

Obi restates 2027 presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi again confirmed that he will run for president in the 2027 election.

There have been speculations that Obi and Alhaji Atiku have perfected plans to contest in the 2027 election on a joint ticket as part of the coalition agreements. But speaking in his latest video interview, Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 election, refuted the claims.

