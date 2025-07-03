Peter Obi shared his first words after opposition politicians chose the ADC as the coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections

Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other coalition leaders officially adopted the ADC as the platform to spearhead President Bola Tinubu’s planned defeat in the 2027 election

Former Senate President David Mark and ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola were appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and secretary, respectively

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Following the official formation of a coalition, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has said the "decision was not made lightly".

In a statement he personally signed, shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday morning, July 3, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said the decision to team up with other opposition figures "comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward".

Peter Obi promises the ADC coalition, which includes Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Atiku Abubakar, will put Nigerians first. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Recall Legit.ng had reported how an anti-President Bola Tinubu coalition met on Wednesday, July 2, with some African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders and appointed former Senate President David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, ex-governor of Osun, as interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports, was appointed as the coalition’s spokesperson.

The meeting was also attended by ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Sule Lamido, ex-governor of Jigawa; Uche Secondus, former PDP national chairman; Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger; Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi; Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto; and Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River.

Obi optimistic about ADC coalition

Offering hope to Nigerians, Obi wrote:

"Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

"Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

"This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward."

Peter Obi comments on new ADC coalition and says no one group can change Nigeria alone. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi added:

"No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy.

"A New Nigeria is Possible."

Read more on the anti-Tinubu coalition:

Amaechi resigns from APC, joins ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, finally resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the ADC.

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state, stated that Nigeria has been destroyed and that the country needed change.

The former governor then accused the APC-led federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working together to hijack the next general elections in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng