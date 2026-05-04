Portable filled many with questions following the spiritual steps he took shortly before his fight with Carter Efe

Recall that the singer and content creator engaged in a high-profile celebrity boxing match

A video went viral showing what the Zazu crooner did shortly before his fight, leaving many to react online

A video of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, at a native doctor’s shrine elicited reactions.

The clip revealed that the Brotherhood hitmaker visited the local spot shortly before his boxing match with content creator Carter Efe.

Viral video shows Portable visiting native doctor ahead of Carter Efe fight. Credit: @carterefe, @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

The viral clip showed Portable and the spiritualist invoking powers as they allegedly prayed that Carter Efe would be unable to lift his hands and would fall multiple times during the fight.

The Zazoo Zeh crooner appeared determined to secure victory through traditional means before stepping into the ring.

Recall that the highly anticipated bout took place on May 1, 2026, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Despite Portable’s dramatic entrance with a masquerade display and high energy, Carter Efe relied on his faith in God.

While Portable leaned on traditional rituals, Carter Efe was reportedly seen praying fervently to God before the fight, a contrast that fueled debate online.

Watch Portable’s video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable threw out a surprising challenge to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, just hours before suffering a clear defeat in his latest celebrity boxing outing.

The controversial singer made the statement before losing to Oderhowho Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe at the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event in Lagos, a bout that ended his unbeaten run in celebrity boxing and shifted the conversation around his growing reputation in the sport.

Despite the setback, Portable insists his journey in the ring is far from over.

According to DAZN, all three judges scored the bout 27-30 in favour of Carter Efe, confirming a unanimous decision victory and ending Portable’s previous dominance in celebrity boxing.

Portable entered the ring with confidence, carrying wins over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington. Those victories had built his image as an undefeated figure in the exhibition boxing space.

Before the fight, he had spoken boldly, saying:

“I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

But the fight played out differently. Carter Efe controlled the pace, stayed disciplined, and left the judges with no doubt.

Netizens react to Portable’s spiritual move

Fans have since flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some questioning Portable’s spiritual actions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

finestcapricorn1229 said:

"Sha go collect refund😂😂."

horlanyx_garb said:

"I'm the first person here after the fight 😂."

_tokepelly_ said:

"Guy, go collect your money back ASAP !!!!! 😂."

bollylove2005 said:

"To think he lost with all these shenanigans cracks me more😂🤣🤣🤣."

jumai.songs said:

"Nothing go work. U dey whyne me? It can never work pin this comment u till the match day abeg👏😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Portable suffered his first defeat in celebrity boxing on Friday night to social media comedian Carter Efe. Photo credit: DAZN

Source: Twitter

How much will Carter Efe earn

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe earned ₦50 million from the fight against Portable, adding a serious payday to his growing profile in entertainment.

The fight, staged at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos as part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event, delivered exactly what it promised. Noise, drama, and a clear winner.

Source: Legit.ng