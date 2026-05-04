Tears as Veteran Nigerian Journalist Ashaka Dies at 42, "With a Very Heavy Heart"
- Saleh Shehu Ashaka, a veteran journalist, has passed away at the age of 42 amid tributes from associates
- Ashaka's death, announced on April 3, 2026, ignited sorrow in the Nigerian media community and beyond
- The tributes sighted by Legit.ng highlight Ashaka's intellect, kindness, and significant contributions to journalism in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Veteran Nigerian journalist Saleh Shehu Ashaka has died at the age of 42.
Legit.ng reports that Ashaka’s death was announced on Sunday, April 3, by associates and political figures who expressed grief over his passing. Details surrounding the cause of death remain unverified, though he was reportedly ill for some time.
Grief as Saleh Ashaka's death is confirmed
Isa Ali Pantami, former Minister of Communications, confirmed the news on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he paid tribute to the late journalist.
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The Gombe-born politician extended his heartfelt condolences to Ashaka’s family over the loss.
He wrote on X:
"Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raaji'un! With a very heavy heart, I heard about the passing of our younger brother, Malam Saleh Shehu Ashaka (RH).
"This is indeed a monumental loss of one of the most productive members of our younger generation. I had several discussions and interviews with him that will remain well grounded in my memory.
"Our heartfelt condolences to his parents, family, relatives, friends, and associates. We pray that Allah admits him into Jannatul Firdaus, together with our departed parents and loved ones."
In the same vein, Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant, wrote on X:
"Inna Lillahi wa inna IlaiHi Raajiun.
"The passing of @AshakaSaleh came to me with rude shock, but as a Muslim who believes in Allah’s omnipotent existence, I completely seek Allah mercy and Grace towards his soul and Jannatul Firdaus as his final resting place.
"Shehu Saleh Ashaka was one of the finest, quintessential and intellectual journalist of international reputation. I mourn his loss, deeply."
Also, activist Hamzat Lawal wrote on X:
"I have lost my trusted friend and brother, SALEH (@AshakaSaleh). I have no words. Innalilahi.
Gimba Kakanda, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on research and analytics in the office of the vice president (Kashim Shettima), mourned via X:
"Even in his illness, @AshakaSaleh remained the life of every space. He looked out for his friends and never allowed anyone to be burdened by his health struggles. It is devastating to learn of his passing today, and I believe his absence will leave a deep vacuum in many social circles, as it will in his family. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, repose his soul, and comfort his loved ones. Ameen."
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad wrote on X:
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I just received the sad news of the passing of our friend, Saleh Shehu Ashaka. He was a kind-hearted and humble individual who touched many lives with his warmth and sincerity.
"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
Benue head of service is dead
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Benue State’s Head of Service, Agbogbo Ode.
Ode's passing was confirmed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dcns. Serumun Aber.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.