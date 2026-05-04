Judy Austin left many speechless as she celebrated her husband, Yul Edochie, on Father’s Day

The movie star in an emotional post listed out the sweet qualities of the filmmaker in their home

Judy’s revelation about their matrimonial home left both fans and netizens reacting online

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Yul Edochie, on Father’s Day.

In a touching post shared on her Instagram page, Judy described Yul as “an incredible man, a great father and our hero.”

Judy Austin celebrates Yul Edochie with heartfelt Father’s Day words. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She expressed appreciation for his sacrifices and unwavering commitment to their family.

Judy noted that the movie star ensures they lack nothing in their home.

The mum of three emphasised that she does not take his efforts for granted and offered prayers for his continued blessings, long life, and success.

Her message read in part:

“Happy Father’s Day to an incredible man @yuledochie ISI MMILI JI OFOR EZE DIKEE 1 of Nteje. A Great Man/Father. Thank you for all you do for us

Thank you for making sure we lack nothing. We don’t take your sacrifices for granted. You’re our Hero. May your days be long. May you enjoy the fruits of your labour

May God continue to bless and promote you in all your endeavours, Amen. We love you, Deep Daddy.”

She also extended her wishes to all fathers, praying that God crowns their efforts.

The emotional tribute has drawn attention online, with fans reacting to Judy’s public show of love and admiration for Yul Edochie on the special occasion.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy Austin showed support for her colleague Rosy Meurer amid rumours about her marriage to businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Taking to Rosy's comment section, Judy gushed about her as she simply wrote, "beautiful girl."

Yul's wife's message to Rosy comes after she broke her silence following rumours of issues with her husband, Churchill, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Rosy shared a video on Instagram reintroducing herself without her husband’s name or a wedding ring.

She also apologised to fans for not keeping them in the know and for her absence.

“Hi, I am Rosy Meurer. They say time away can make or break you; for me, it built me. I know I disappeared, and I am sorry. I’m truly sorry for the silence and absence, but in all of this, I didn’t stop becoming.” She said in part.

At the moment, neither Rosy nor Churchill has publicly confirmed a divorce or officially announced a separation.

While Churchill is no longer following Rosy on Instagram, the actress still has him on her followers' list.

Judy Austin’s Father’s Day tribute to Yul Edochie sparks curiosity online. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Netizens react to Judy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

giftoblack said:

"Rosy do pass this one Onyeoshi amu🤮."

dufumarylynn said:

"Don’t you have a father to celebrate on Father’s Day."

gift_dinma said:

"His your only achievement and nothing again."

hugo_irn said:

"WORWOR REJECTED ALIGWE + WORWOR REJECTED OBASI = perfect couple ❤️❤️."

egal7412 said:

"But today is not Father’s Day na."

easyeasy668 said:

"Pls can u tell me who gave him all these useless names. Pls kindly stop adding nteje to dis nonsense. There is no such titles in Nteje Aborgu."

joyie_abel said:

"Nne hang in there 😂😂😂😂 no quit oh."

Source: Legit.ng