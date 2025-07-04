FCT minister Nyesom Wike has launched a scathing attack against Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation

Wike challenged Amaechi on Friday, insisting that the former minister and his cohorts, who are members of the Atiku-led coalition, will not return to power in 2027

He spoke after Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, mentioned what he would do if given the opportunity to return to Aso Villa in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has criticised the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike hits back at former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over ADC coalition movement. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Amaechi, who served under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that he was ready to be a one-term president, if given the chance under the coalition movement, which is led by the former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, July 3, the former governor of Rivers said he would be willing to govern the country for just four years and would not be seeking for second term in office.

Reacting, FCT minister Nyesom Wike pilloried Amaechi when Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the rehabilitated Aguma Palace Road and the New Market Road in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital, on Friday, July 4.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike challenges Amaechi and other top politicians of Atiku-led coalition working to unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

“Because you have left office, you are angry. You said Nigerians are angry. You want to come back to power; you won’t come back,” Wike said.

Interestingly, Amaechi and Wike have a common history as former governors of Rivers state in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta area.

Amaechi was governor from May 2007 to May 2015, and he handed over to Wike, who was in the saddle for eight years.

Facts about Atiku Abubakar-led coalition ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

ADC, which was established in 2005, has some interesting facts you should know, and six of them have been outlined.

Recall that the coalition movement is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

