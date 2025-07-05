FCT minister Nyesom Wike has criticised Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, for referring to his wife as an "industrialist"

Wike described Amaechi's submission about his wife as an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians, noting that Amaechi’s wife is simply a trader

The FCT minister expressed his respect for women and emphasised that as a husband, he would never bring his wife into public discussions in such a manner

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken a swipe at a former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for describing his wife as an industrialist.

Amaechi doesn't love his wife, says Wike

Wike, who spoke during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, July 4, maintained that Amaechi’s wife is a trader, adding the former Rivers State governor and had insulted the sensibility of Nigerians by claiming that his wife is an industrialist.

As reported by Daily Trust, the FCT minister wondered why his predecessor would bring his wife into the public discussion

Wike said:

“Amaechi said that his wife is an industrialist. He has insulted the sensibility of Nigerians. I always tell people; I want to challenge everybody; how does she become an industrialist. She is not. She has been a trader.

“If am selling water, I am not the one producing the water. If am selling rice, I am not the one producing rice. So it is unfortunate that a university graduate, a former minister, a former governor will say that my wife is a trader; therefore, she is an industrialist.

“I respect women. I respect my wife that is why it is very difficult for me to discuss about women. I am pained that a man who wants to be president of this country will bring his wife into the media and begins to explain. He has not been fair. I don’t think Amaechi loves his wife.”

Interestingly, Amaechi and Wike have a common history as former governors of Rivers state in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta area.

Amaechi was governor from May 2007 to May 2015, and he handed over to Wike, who was in the saddle for eight years.

"I risked my life to make Amaechi governor" - Wike

Speaking further, Wike also spoke about how he risked his life to ensure Amaechi's emergence as Rivers state governor in 2007.

Wike also claimed that he invested everything he had to ensure that Amaechi emerged as governor.

The former Rivers state governor alleged that Amaechi later attempted to edge him out politically, falsely believing he was doing him (Wike) a favour.

