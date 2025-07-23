Former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has tackled the Bola Tinubu-led federal government

Lamido, speaking during a media chat on Wednesday, July 23, explained how Tinubu is intimidating opposition

In a twist, Sule Lamido downplayed alleged anti-party activities and insisted that he remained committed to the PDP but revealed why he cannot be a part of the Atiku-led coalition

The former governor of Jigawa state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has accused the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of weaponising state institutions to stifle democracy.

Lamido stated this during a media chat in Kano state where he made his position known about the 2027 general elections.

As reported by Daily Trust, Lamido alleged that institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were being used to hound opposition figures into submission.

“As an example, take Okowa. He was PDP’s vice-presidential candidate. Suddenly, he’s facing charges of N1.3 trillion. Then he joins APC and just like that, no EFCC, no case. Everything is buried,” he said.

Buttressing his point, Lamido argued that this trend had validated Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s infamous comment: “Once you join APC, your sins are forgiven.

The PDP chieftain on Wednesday, July 23, warned that the manipulation of institutions and abuse of state power are corroding Nigeria’s democratic foundations, causing insecurity, distrust, and national disunity.

“Today, Nigeria is not the country it was 25 years ago. There is no security, no stability, no trust. You can’t have a united country when its components are at odds with each other,” Lamido said, blaming Tinubu’s administration for using divide-and-rule tactics.

2027: Lamido rejects Atiku coalition

Speaking further, Lamido distanced himself from the recently formed coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lamido said unlike the structured alliance of 2014 that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), today’s efforts were individual-driven and lack institutional cohesion.

“What we had in 2014 was a coalition of organs — CPC, ACN, ANPP, and PDP defectors. Today’s so-called coalition is a gathering of individuals, no institutional foundation, no clear parameters,” Lamido said.

