"He is a Child": Amaechi Fires Major Shot at FCT Minister Wike
- Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has described FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as a child who was politically below him
- Amaechi, a minister under Muhammadu Buhari's administration, explained that he once hired Wike as his chief of staff, and he would have fired him
- Wike recently tackled Amaechi for saying he was hungry, stating that his predecessor as Rivers governor was only hungry for power
Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers governor, has said he would not descend so low to the level of a child by trading words with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.
Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, made the comment while speaking in an interview on Arise TV, stating that the FCT Minister was once his chief of staff and was not up to him politically.
Amaechi says he once employed Wike
The former governor, who is now a strong voice of the coalition seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027, maintained that he had the power to fire Wike when he was serving under him, adding that whether Wike likes it or not, he was once his staff.
Last week, Amaechi, at his 60th birthday, claimed that like many other Nigerians, he was hungry. Wike dismissed Amaechi's comment, saying it was a ploy for him to get political relevance, adding that the former governor was only hungry for power.
In 2021, Wike said he made Amaechi a governor. The FCT minister then claimed that God used him to make Amaechi a governor, adding that he even had a tape to back up his claim of where Amaechi said he was next to him after God. He accused the former governor of going on television to call him his former staff.
Wike recalls how he made Amaechi a governor
Wike recalled that he and others sat to make him the governor and that he was the one who championed Amaechi's emergence as governor. "How do you call someone who made you governor an employee?" Wike questioned.
The minister added that when Amaechi became governor, he sought his advice and wanted to make him the commissioner for finance, but he rejected it because he wanted to be the chief of staff.
Reacting to the claim, Amaechi rejected Wike's revelation that he played a role in his election. He challenged the FCT Minister to explain how he made him a governor. He said:
“Ask him how he made me governor. I’m saying this because I don’t want to join issues with children.”
See the video of the interview here:
Wike says no one can expel him from PDP
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has insisted that he remains a member of the PDP while reacting to the call for his expulsion from the party.
Wike, in a media chat on Monday, June 2, said he had not seen anyone in the party who had the guts to tell him that he was no longer a member of the PDP.
The minister insisted that the PDP was the party he had served for many years and that he was ready to challenge anyone to mention their contributions to the party.
