The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced moves to bring back Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, into its fold

This cames days after the former vice president Atiku Abubakar resigned from the PDP, citing irreconcilable differences within the party

In a trending interview, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, explained why Peter Obi must return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Days after former vice president Atiku Abubakar's resignation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admitted that it is making concerted efforts to bring back Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its fold.

Days after Atiku Abubakar's resignation, the PDP intensifies efforts to bring Peter Obi back into its fold ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi is our product - PDP

Speaking on Arise Television, the deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, described Obi as a valuable political asset capable of boosting the party’s electoral chances if reunited with the platform.

As reported by The Guardian, Abdullahi praised Obi’s performance in the 2023 elections, where he garnered over six million votes across the country, despite what he described as “massive rigging” and “deliberate frustration” of his chances in many states.

“Peter Obi is our product. We want to get him back, indeed, because he is a very, very great capital for any political party,” Abdullahi declared.

He continued:

“If he had not gone the way he did in the last dispensation and had not faced the institutional obstacles that were placed in his path, we are confident he would have performed even better. That he was still able to command over six million votes shows he is not a candidate to ignore.”

PDP woos Peter Obi after the Labour Party chieftain joined Atiku in ADC. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Speaking further, he stated that the bringing Obi back is part of that wider calculation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“In the fullness of time, we believe we might get him back. It will be a big boost to the PDP,” Abdullahi added.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra governor Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Read more about Peter Obi here:

Obi asks Atiku to cede ADC ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south to promote unity and fairness.

Obi insists the south should complete its tenure before power returns to the north, describing his chances in the election as strong.

He also warned the coalition not to repeat past political mistakes and confirmed he would run in 2027 regardless of the platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng