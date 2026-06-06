Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the report that he promised to secure return tickets to senators who lost during the APC primaries

The spokesperson of the Senate president, Eseme Eyiboh, made the explanation while making clarification on the matter on Saturday, June 6

Eyiboh disclosed that the Senate president neither made nor authorised his promise to guarantee tickets for the affected senators in the APC senatorial primaries

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed the report that he had promised to secure return tickets to senators who lost at the recently concluded primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by the special adviser to the Senate president on media and publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, who said the report was misrepresented and misleading of the remarks of Akpabio.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio denies promising a return ticket for senators who lost at APC primaries Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

The media aide explained that the Senate president neither made nor authorised his promise to guarantee tickets for the affected senators in the APC senatorial primaries.

According to The Punch, the statement made it known that Akpabio only sympathised with his colleagues in the Senate who lost their primaries during the internal democracy exercise and assured that the leadership of the party are working to address the concerns raised from the primaries.

He added that the Senate president had told the affected senators that the final list of candidates would be released in a short time, in line with the constitution of the party and electoral guidelines.

Nigerians react as Akpabio speaks on APC primaries

However, the denial by the office of the Senate president has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Law Sunday said those who resigned from their parties to join the APC are the major victims:

"All those opposition senators decamping from their respective parties to the APC said that it was because of Tinubu's reform that they were going to the APC. Now that they have lost the APC primaries, why don't they remain in the party? They should not complain."

Nigerians react as Godswill Akpabio speaks on APC primaries Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Kamil Abdulraheen criticised the Senate president:

"When someone has no control over his tongue and utterances and is renowned for garrulousness, the tendency is for people to ascribe to him statements that he never made or that he made inadvertently without considering the appropriateness or otherwise of such statements. The man has become notorious for making reckless and unguarded statements. A statement that portrayed him as being callous and politically corrupt."

Bashir Ibrahim said Akpabio can't promise them a return ticket:

"That’s not Senator Akpabio’s decision to make, even if he made promises to them. The right to choose who speaks and acts on their behalf belongs to the people, not to any single individual."

Dele Osayamen

"President Tinubu is fighting for re-election while Remi Tinubu is campaigning for president. Please, Remi Tinubu really contesting for president?"

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Ekiti 2026: Akpabio to co-chair APC campaign

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has announced Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna and Senate President Godswill Akpabio as chairman and co-chairman of its campaign council for the Ekiti State governorship election.

According to the APC, the council, which has all its governors and several party bigwigs as members, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 10.

INEC had earlier announced that the Ekiti governorship elections will be conducted along with bye-elections in six states on Saturday, June 20.

Source: Legit.ng