APC senatorial primaries: Akpabio reacts to promise for defeated senators
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the report that he promised to secure return tickets to senators who lost during the APC primaries
- The spokesperson of the Senate president, Eseme Eyiboh, made the explanation while making clarification on the matter on Saturday, June 6
- Eyiboh disclosed that the Senate president neither made nor authorised his promise to guarantee tickets for the affected senators in the APC senatorial primaries
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed the report that he had promised to secure return tickets to senators who lost at the recently concluded primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.
This was disclosed in a statement by the special adviser to the Senate president on media and publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, who said the report was misrepresented and misleading of the remarks of Akpabio.
The media aide explained that the Senate president neither made nor authorised his promise to guarantee tickets for the affected senators in the APC senatorial primaries.
According to The Punch, the statement made it known that Akpabio only sympathised with his colleagues in the Senate who lost their primaries during the internal democracy exercise and assured that the leadership of the party are working to address the concerns raised from the primaries.
He added that the Senate president had told the affected senators that the final list of candidates would be released in a short time, in line with the constitution of the party and electoral guidelines.
Nigerians react as Akpabio speaks on APC primaries
However, the denial by the office of the Senate president has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
Law Sunday said those who resigned from their parties to join the APC are the major victims:
"All those opposition senators decamping from their respective parties to the APC said that it was because of Tinubu's reform that they were going to the APC. Now that they have lost the APC primaries, why don't they remain in the party? They should not complain."
Kamil Abdulraheen criticised the Senate president:
"When someone has no control over his tongue and utterances and is renowned for garrulousness, the tendency is for people to ascribe to him statements that he never made or that he made inadvertently without considering the appropriateness or otherwise of such statements. The man has become notorious for making reckless and unguarded statements. A statement that portrayed him as being callous and politically corrupt."
Bashir Ibrahim said Akpabio can't promise them a return ticket:
"That’s not Senator Akpabio’s decision to make, even if he made promises to them. The right to choose who speaks and acts on their behalf belongs to the people, not to any single individual."
Dele Osayamen
"President Tinubu is fighting for re-election while Remi Tinubu is campaigning for president. Please, Remi Tinubu really contesting for president?"
You can read more comments on Facebook here:
Ekiti 2026: Akpabio to co-chair APC campaign
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has announced Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna and Senate President Godswill Akpabio as chairman and co-chairman of its campaign council for the Ekiti State governorship election.
According to the APC, the council, which has all its governors and several party bigwigs as members, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 10.
INEC had earlier announced that the Ekiti governorship elections will be conducted along with bye-elections in six states on Saturday, June 20.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng