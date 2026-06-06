Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez has ranked Victor Osimhen among the world's top five strikers

The Spaniard highlighted Osimhen’s pressing, physicality, defensive work, and ability to trouble defenders even without the ball

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring the Nigerian star

Victor Osimhen’s name continues to dominate transfer headlines across Europe, and Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez believes there is a simple reason why some of football’s biggest clubs are lining up for his signature.

The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a sensational spell in Turkey, establishing himself as one of the most feared forwards in world football and attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid.

Galatasaray assistant head coach Ismael Garcia Gomez has explained the key qualities that set Victor Osimhen apart, amid transfer interest from several European clubs. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

As speculation surrounding his future intensifies, Garcia has offered a detailed insight into the qualities that make Osimhen such a coveted player.

Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray continues to grow

Since arriving at Galatasaray, Osimhen has transformed into the focal point of the club's attack and one of the standout performers in European football.

The Super Eagles striker initially joined the Turkish giants on loan in 2024 before completing a permanent switch the following summer.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target for several of Europe’s top clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Osimhen has delivered consistently impressive numbers, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward’s goals have played a major role in helping Galatasaray secure two league titles and a Turkish Cup win, further cementing his reputation as an elite striker.

At 27, Osimhen is entering what many consider the peak years of his career, making him an even more attractive target for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Galatasaray coach reveals what makes Osimhen special

Speaking to Marca, Garcia explained that Osimhen's influence extends far beyond his goalscoring record.

According to the Galatasaray assistant coach, the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner possesses a rare combination of physical power, relentless work rate, and tactical intelligence that separates him from most strikers in world football.

"We have very top-level players, but in my opinion, Osimhen is among the world's top 3-5 strikers," Garcia was by Forza Cimbom.

"He possesses an extremely high level and impressive physical strength: he presses, he defends… In addition, he has the ability to influence the opposing defence even in moments when he's not heavily involved in the game."

Those qualities have made Osimhen a nightmare for defenders. Even when he is not touching the ball frequently, his pressing and positioning force opponents into mistakes and create opportunities for teammates.

Transfer battle intensifies across Europe

Osimhen's performances have not gone unnoticed as Manchester United are reportedly keen to make him their leading striker next season, while Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to monitor developments closely.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be considering the Nigerian as a potential replacement should Julian Alvarez depart, opening the possibility of a reunion with fellow Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain remain firmly in the race, with several clubs reportedly willing to meet Galatasaray's hefty valuation.

Although Osimhen has repeatedly spoken about his affection for Galatasaray and the bond he has built with supporters, reports suggest an offer in the region of €150 million could test the Turkish champions' resolve.

Barcelona reject proposal to sign Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has reportedly suffered another setback in the transfer market after Barcelona turned down the opportunity to sign the Super Eagles striker, despite his name being offered to the club through intermediaries.

The development adds another layer of uncertainty to Osimhen’s future, which has already been the subject of intense speculation in recent months.

Source: Legit.ng