Ahead of the 2027 Nigerian election, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma said presidential hopeful Peter Obi will be betrayed

Prophet Boma asked Nigerians to pray to God to protect Obi, a chieftain of the opposition Labour Party (LP)

The new prophecy, he said, highlights a stunning spiritual insight into the political future of the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Prophet Abel Boma has called on Nigerians to pray for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

The cleric spoke in a video published on his known YouTube page on Saturday, July 19. The message was seen by Legit.ng.

Prophet Abel Boma calls for prayer for Peter Obi ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In his new prophecy, Pastor Boma stated that some supposed political associates will "deceive" Obi.

His words:

“Let us pray for Peter Obi. While the time is getting fresh, I saw him sitting, and at the end, they called him a fool. Why should they call Peter Obi a fool publicly? The Lord said it is because of deceit. He will be deceived.

“I saw him. They will say ‘you are the one who chose’, but by the ending of the last preparation to come as the No.1 citizen in that position he wants, they will betray him.

“Let us pray concerning the life of Peter Obi, because his life is not also safe. They will come after him in a short while. The Lord says ‘let’s pray for Peter Obi’.”

Prophet Abel Boma's video can be watched in full below:

Legit.ng reports that Obi has already declared that he will contest for the office of the president in 2027, dismissing rumours that he will be running mate for Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi eyes the presidency as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The 64-year-old stressed that he remains a key chieftain of the LP, though he is an active member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition adopted by the opposition to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is eyeing a second term of four years in office in 2027.

He also said he would be willing to serve for a four-year tenure if he reached an agreement with those who supported his ambition.

In West Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, elected presidents are entitled to a four-year tenure and are also qualified to seek reelection for a second and final term.

Source: Legit.ng