In a trending interview on Thursday night, Bode George, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed the actual reason Atiku Abubakar resigned from the PDP

Ahead of the 2027 election, the deputy national chairman of the PDP, Bode George, spoke on the actual reason President Tinubu will complete his 8-year tenure as Nigeria's president

George spoke after the former Benue state governor explained the actual reason he worked against the PDP and Atiku in the 2023 general elections

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, has reacted to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's resignation from the PDP.

Bode George has reacted as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar dumped the PDP ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Bode George, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's defection: Power should remain in south - George

In a trending interview on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, July 17, George criticised Atiku and some other party members who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition without resigning from the party.

Speaking further, Bode George stated that Atiku cannot contest for the 2027 presidential election under the PDP because it is against the party's constitution, hence the reason he adopted the ADC.

In a twist Bode George also stated that since former President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, ruled Nigeria for 8 years, a southern cadnidate will also rule for 8 years.

"Atiku’s defection: PDP’s constitution does not allow a northerner to contest for the presidency in 2027. They manipulated the last one in 2023," says PDP chieftain Bode George.

Watch Bode George's full interview below;

PDP secretariat siege: “Don’t turn Nigeria to Russia”

Recall that George slammed the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the sealing of the PDP national secretariat by the Nigerian Police.

Angry Bode George condemned the action in strong terms and accused the government of undermining democratic principles.

The PDP chieftain sent a message to those he said gave the orders from above, further describing the police action as madness.

Why I did not support Atiku in 2023, Ortom speaks

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that his decision to work against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections stemmed from the party’s failure to uphold principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, July 17, Ortom said he could not support the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, due to what he described as internal betrayal and disregard for consensus.

“I went against the PDP in the last election simply because I believed the party would stand for equity, fairness, and justice — principles they unfortunately did not uphold. Somehow, the candidate and those in leadership positions within the party decided to work against him,” Ortom stated.

