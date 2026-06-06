Nigerian music star Davido stepped out in style with his wife Chioma during a visit to Las Vegas

Videos captured the couple on a fun outing as they both went for an expensive dining and shopping spree

Many who came across the new videos couldn't help but notice the beautiful bond between the lovebirds

Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again proven his flair for grand gestures as he treated his wife, Chioma.

A video captured the royal experience the couple had in Las Vegas ahead of his much-anticipated pre-World Cup performance.

Davido takes Chioma on lavish Las Vegas shopping adventure. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos shared on his Instagram page, Davido was seen enjoying a romantic date with Chioma before whisking her away on a luxury shopping spree in Nevada’s entertainment capital.

The singer proudly showed off his wife, gushing over her beauty and bragging about her in one of the clips.

This lavish outing comes on the heels of several jaw-dropping gifts Davido has showered on Chioma in recent months.

On her birthday, the billionaire artist gifted her a coveted Hermès Birkin bag, which he described as “just the introduction” to more surprises.

Fans have since flooded social media with admiration for the couple.

Watch the videos below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has always lived a life of luxury, after his sister Sharon Adeleke gave fans a rare glimpse into that.

In a video she posted, Sharon displayed Davido’s decades-old passport and boarding pass, revealing that the singer has never flown economy. Davido has always lived a life of luxury, and his sister Sharon Adeleke just gave fans a rare glimpse into that history.

In a video she posted, Sharon displayed Davido’s decades-old passport and boarding pass, revealing that the singer has never flown economy.

Pointing to the seat number “0F” on the British Airways boarding pass, she laughed nd said:

“I don’t know if David has even entered the economy before to be honest with you… This was ages ago. Master David, and this is good because we were still taking British Airways to get to Yankee.”

Sharon didn’t stop there. She also shared her late mother’s business card and chequebook from 1995, adding:

“Oh you guys, this is such a great day… I just found my mom’s chequebook. See, she was balancing it out, 5/12/1995. I know she spent 70k that day, which is probably a lot actually. 1995, okay baller.”

The video was filled with playful family anecdotes. Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood, saying:

“Oh David, this is when he was really, really naughty and he was biting people in this era. Oh my God, he was so bad.”

Davido and Chioma’s Vegas shopping spree sparks online buzz. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans gush over Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jewelries.oma said:

"Their love is so unique and Chioma is just herself, she will never copy no one."

temitopemi___ said:

"I don watched this like 55 times already 😍😍😂😂."

nwankwo2214 said:

"Nothing on earth can break this union in Jesus' name. Amen, they are in the Altar of the Alpha and Omega; no weapon fashioned against them shall prosper; they will leave to see their fourth generation in Jesus ' mighty name. I have prayed AMEN AND AMEN."

estherebube111 said:

"There is something about their love 😍he loves her ehnn😍😍she brings out the baby side of him 😍."

momoh.diamond said:

"God bless the both of you each time I see this couples am always happy."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng