The Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election

ADC, which was established in 2005, has some interesting facts you should know, and six of them have been outlined

Recall that the coalition movement is positioning itself to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election

The coalition of opposition leaders has reportedly been plotting to formally announce the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun State, have reportedly been appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC. The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tribune reported that the coalition is being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the immediate past Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his counterpart in Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi. However, there are some facts you need to know about the newly adopted political party by the coalition.

When was ADC founded?

In 2005, the ADC was founded. It was formerly known as the Alliance for Democratic Change.

However, the party adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a name it claimed reflected its wider political vision and continental outlook.

ADC's INEC registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially registered the ADC in 2006, which made the party eligible to participate in elections at all levels.

In 2007, the ADC first participated in a general election and fielded candidates across positions in the country.

ADC in the National Assembly

The ADC began to be more relevant at the national level when it won seats in the National Assembly during the 2011 election.

This marked a turning point for the party in its pursuit of political legitimacy nationwide.

Obasanjo's endorsement

The ADC was endorsed in 2018 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo through his Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

This subsequently boosted the party's significance, visibility and attracted new members and supporters nationwide.

ADC's performance in presidential elections since 2015

Since 2015, the ADC has made significant records in presidential elections. In 2015, the party and its presidential candidate, Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, polled 29,666 votes. The party came fourth in the 2019 election among 73 candidates with 97,874 votes.

In the 2023 general election, the party came fifth behind the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and polled 81,919 votes.

National Assembly presence

The ADC regained its relevance at the national assembly with two of its members being elected into the House of Representatives. Leke Abejide of the Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State was re-elected on the ADC's platform with 23,271 votes.

Also, Salman Idris of the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi was elected to the National Assembly on the ADC platform. However, Idris had since dumped the party for the ruling APC.

Why Peter Obi proposed to the coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reportedly submitted a one-term proposal to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, while speaking at the conferment of ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero) on Obi in Bauchi.

Tanko subsequently expressed the optimism that the coalition movement would accept Obi's proposal to be a one-term president.

