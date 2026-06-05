APC governorship candidate and deputy governor in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has appointed former Senator Musiliu Obanikoro as the DG of his campaign organisation

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the appointment of Obanikoro was earlier approved by President Bola Tinubu before it became public

It was also reported that all the members of the campaign council did not question the appointment of the two-term minister

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, has appointed former Lagos Central senator Musiliu Obanikoro as the director-general of his campaign ahead of the poll.

The deputy governor announced the appointment at the expanded meeting of the campaign council, which was presided over by the governorship hopeful on Wednesday, June 3.

Obafemi Hamzat appoints Musiliu Obanikoro as campaign DG Photo Credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

Why Hamzat appointed Obanikoro as campaign DG

ThisDay reported that the appointment of the two-time minister was earlier approved by President Bola Tinubu before it became public through Hamzat himself.

Sources within the council disclosed that the choice of the former senator was based on the fact that he was an ex-senator, a veteran politician, and an election general, with several experiences.

It was also learnt that none of the members of the council objected to the nomination of Obanikoro as the DG of the council. They described the former senator as someone they can all work with. He was considered one of the most experienced politicians in the state who had held several offices, both appointed and elective.

Nigerians react as Hamzat appoints Obanikoro

However, the appointment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Wale Ibrahim said the appointment was expected:

"I am not surprised. The way the man has been going about everywhere with Hamzat, you know he is up to something. I know he is possibly too big to be appointed his CoS, but he will definitely play a big role in his government, in or out of cabinet."

Stephen Emmanuels questioned the credibility of Obanikoro:

"If not that the governorship election results in Lagos are somehow known already, I would have asked if it was the same Obanikoro who could not win a gubernatorial election for himself in the past?"

Nigerians react as Obafemi Hamzat appoints Musiliu Obanikoro as campaign DG Photo Credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

Matthew Oriahi criticised the long hold of Obanikoro in power:

"Some people have occupied as many government offices as possible in high places, yet they keep scavenging for appointments. No investment, no nothing. Shame."

Ogbonna Daniel commended the appointment of Obanikoro:

"That’s a notable political move, especially bringing in someone with Obanikoro’s experience to lead the campaign structure. It will be interesting to see how this shapes the APC’s strategy going into 2027."

Martin-Rita said that the former senator is positioning himself as chief of staff:

"Obanikoro is coming in as the chief of staff. Baba has been positioning himself since the time of consultation."

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Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng