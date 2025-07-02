The leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have handed over the structure of the party to the national opposition movement

The ADC leaders resigned to allow David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola take over as the interim national chairman and secretary of the party

Recall that former vice president Atiku Abubakar-led coalition had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have stepped down for former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The ADC founding National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, said the decision of the leaders to resign is to allow Mark-led team to take charge and reposition both the party and the country.

ADC leaders resign for David Mark, Aregbesola to take over party. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Nwosu stated this on Wednesday, July 2, in Abuja, at the unveiling of the ADC as the platform for the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The unveiling event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Legit.ng reports that the national opposition movement led by former vice president Atiku Abubakar had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

Recall that Mark formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark resigned his membership from the PDP to join the national opposition movement to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In the letter, titled “Notice of Resignation from the PDP,” Mark explained the reason for his decision and why he is joining the national coalition movement.

Also ADC stakeholders rejected Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the party.

The group led by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Musa Isa Matara, opposed the hijack and imposition of interim national secretary.

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

Recall that President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Mark and ex-governor of Osun Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC.

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

Aregbesola speaks on serving as ADC Interim Secretary

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Aregbesola accepted the role of interim national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former minister also emphasised that political parties should be guided by ideals and accountable to the people.

Aregbesola vowed to build the ADC on democratic values, internal democracy, inclusion of marginalized groups, and global best practices tailored to Nigeria’s context.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng