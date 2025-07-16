Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, July 16, stirred fresh concerns and debate in the polity as he officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku tendered his resignation in the build-up to the 2027 election after adopting a coalition party, the Alliance Democratic Congress (ADC)

This article presents the major shifts in the former Vice President's political journey amid the move to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027

On Wednesday, July 16, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the third time.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has resigned his membership from the opposition party, the PDP. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's resignation came days after the Atiku-led coalition announced the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

However, Atiku is no stranger to party defections. With his confirmed exit from the PDP, this marks yet another turn in his political journey.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” Atiku said in a letter dated July 14, 2025,” Atiku said on Wednesday in his resignation letter to the PDP.

This marks the latest in a series of high-profile switches across Nigeria’s political landscape.

5 times Atiku switched political parties

Below are five notable times Atiku has changed parties and what motivated each move as reported by The Punch;

1999–2006: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

In 1999, Atiku Abubakar was elected as the governor of Adamawa state under the platform of the PDP. Before he could be sworn in, he was selected as running mate to Olusegun Obasanjo, who went on to win the presidential election. Atiku served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007.

Atiku Abubakar exited the PDP days after adopting the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: ADC

1999-2006: PDP to Action Congress (AC)

In a major shift, Atiku dumped the PDP in 2006 following a fallout with President Olusegun Obasanjo over succession plans.

The former VP then joined the Action Congress to contest the 2007 presidential election. However, he lost to PDP’s Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

AC – PDP (2009)

Also in 2009, Atiku Abubakar returned to the PDP after clashing with the then-AC leader and current President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He sought the PDP presidential ticket in 2011 but lost to incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

PDP – All Progressives Congress (2014)

Ahead of the 2015 elections, Atiku defected to the newly formed APC, citing lack of internal democracy in the PDP.

He contested the APC presidential primary but lost to Muhammadu Buhari, who later defeated Jonathan in the presidential election.

APC – PDP (2017)

In an interesting twist, Atiku returned to the PDP in 2017, criticising the APC for failing to deliver on its promises and sidelining party stakeholders. He secured the PDP’s presidential ticket for the 2019 election but lost to Buhari.

PDP – New platform (2025)

Amid continued internal divisions, zoning controversies, and fallout from the 2023 general election loss to President Bola Tinubu, Atiku again parted ways with the PDP.

Though he has yet to announce a new political party, Atiku, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark and other coalition leaders have officially adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to spearhead President Tinubu’s defeat in the 2027 election.

