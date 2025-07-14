Peter Obi has urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South to promote unity and fairness

Obi insists the South should complete its tenure before power returns to the North, describing his chances in the election as strong

He also warned the coalition not to repeat past political mistakes and confirmed he would run in 2027 regardless of the platform

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has urged the African Democratic Congress to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South in the spirit of equity and national unity.

Speaking in Ilorin at the 2nd Annual Colloquium of Associate Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, Obi argued that the southern region should be allowed to complete its tenure before power returns to the North, the Daily Trust reported.

Peter Obi has expressed his desire to run for presidency and urges unity in ADC. Photo: FB/Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He was represented by Dr Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement.

Adding that this move would help heal old wounds and keep the nation united, Obi stated:

“Why should we have a northerner again when we can easily allow the south to complete their tenure to promote unity and cohesiveness? Afterwards, our northern brothers can take up their eight years.”

Obi also dismissed concerns over his political prospects in the coming election, saying he remains confident of his chances.

“Obi has already stated that he will contest in 2027 whether we get the coalition ticket or not. So we are not even contemplating whether or not he will run,” Yunusa explained.

The call comes as a coalition of opposition parties led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently adopted the ADC as a joint platform ahead of the next presidential poll. The coalition also named former Senate President David Mark and former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as interim leaders of the party.

Obi stressed that the coalition must not repeat what he described as past political mistakes, warning that fairness and inclusiveness remain crucial for national stability.

Presidency boasts Atiku and Obi can’t beat Tinubu

In an earlier report, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed concerns that a possible alliance between former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi could threaten President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

Onanuga says he is sure Tinubu will win against even a joint ticket of Obi and Atiku. Photo: FB/Peter Obi,Bayo Onanuga

Source: UGC

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme, Onanuga described the recently announced opposition coalition as lacking the strength to challenge the ruling party.

He argued that the All Progressives Congress, APC, remains confident in Tinubu’s record and sees no credible threat in the emerging bloc.

The coalition, which has adopted the African Democratic Congress as its political platform, brings together prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, former Osun state governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Kaduna governor Nasir El Rufai, and former senate president David Mark.

Reason no force in ADC can unseat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency dismissed the ambitions of the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete two terms in office before any serious political transition can occur.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who addressed the matter in Abuja, described the coalition as a desperate assembly of “disgruntled politicians” with no clear ideological direction.

