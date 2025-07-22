Former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has denied the alleged move to the newly formed opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Ortom spoke days after Atiku Abubakar dumped the PDP after he adopted the ADC coalition ahead of the 2027 elections

The former Benue governor has been in the news lately after he made public his reason for not supporting the PDP and its flagbearer Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said he will not be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom reacts to reports of alleged defection to the newly adopted ADC coalition. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Alleged defection: Ortom rejects Atiku's coalition

Ortom, during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, on Monday, July 21, asserted that while others are free to associate with any coalition, he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“People are free to join any coalition that they so wish, but for me, and the people that I lead, we remain in PDP,” he said.

“I’m the leader of PDP in Benue state and a member of the BoT; I am not joining any coalition. We have no business with that.”

Speaking further, Ortom maintained that he does not believe the ADC-led movement has the capacity to endure political pressure.

The former governor noted that the party would still face defeat even if it overcomes its current legal battles, The Cable reported.

In a trending interview, Ortom hints at the collapse of the Atiku Abubakar-led ADC coalition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

“I don’t see it surviving; in any case, even if they survive, if they are through with the litigation that is going on, they will be defeated hands down,” Ortom added.

Ortom also said he is not surprised by the recent exit of former vice president Atiku Abubakar from the PDP.

Ortom explains not backing Atiku in 2023

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Ortom revealed that his decision to work against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections stemmed from the party’s failure to uphold principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, July 17, Ortom said he could not support the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, due to what he described as internal betrayal and disregard for consensus.

Read more about PDP, Ortom here:

Ortom speaks on preferred 2027 candidate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Ortom reaffirmed his position that the south should retain the presidency in the 2027 election, sending a warning to PDP, ADC others.

Ortom, in an interview on Thursday, July 10, maintained that even his party, PDP, must produce its presidential candidate from the southern region.

The former governor argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight years before power would be shifted to the North.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng