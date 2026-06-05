JTON Entertainment Limited has addressed allegations linked to its dispute with singer Qing Madi

The label reacted after Qing Madi accused its founder, Joy Tongo, of financial theft, signature forgery, and sabotage

JTON maintained it never threatened the singer, saying the dispute began in court and not in the public space

JTON Entertainment Limited has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding its legal battle with singer Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, popularly known as Qing Madi.

The matter gained public attention after her Barely Legal EP was removed from streaming platforms just days after its release, sparking heated reactions online.

JTON Music issues statement over Qing Madi claims, insists no threats were made in ongoing legal and commercial battle. Photo: qingmadi/jtongroup

Source: Instagram

The singer had earlier accused her former record label boss Joy Tongo of financial theft and forgery during a TikTok live session, claiming that JTON Music was attempting to sabotage her career.

She also alleged that the label took down her songs after losing a two-million-dollar case against her, describing the situation as draining.

Responding to the allegations, JTON Music released a statement through its Instagram account on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The company explained that it was Qing Madi who first approached the court, and that its actions were only lawful steps taken to protect investments, contractual rights, and the work put into her career.

“JTON has no personal issue with the artist. This matter is not about intimidation, bullying, or any threat to her person. It is a legal and commercial dispute concerning rights, obligations, investment, and the protection of works and opportunities developed during the course of a professional relationship.”

JTON Music reacts to Qing Madi accusations, clarifies EP removal and denies wrongdoing. Photo: qingmadi

Source: Instagram

The label stressed that it has never threatened Qing Madi or authorised anyone to harass or intimidate her. It described such claims as false and misleading to the public.

“JTON categorically states that it has not threatened the artist, nor has it authorised anyone to threaten, harass, intimidate, or endanger her in any way. Any suggestion to the contrary is completely denied.”

The company also clarified that the recent ruling of the High Court of Lagos State should not be misrepresented.

According to JTON, the court granted part of its injunction, restraining Qing Madi from releasing or performing music financed under JTON, and from entering new deals using the brand until the case is resolved.

“The Court did not hold that JTON had no case. In fact, the Court granted part of JTON’s interlocutory injunction application and restrained the artist from releasing, publishing, or performing music, recordings, or content produced, promoted, or financed under JTON and entering into new agreement or deals using the brand or professional platform developed by JTON pending the determination of the suit.”

JTON further noted that it has recording and distribution agreements with Sony Music and Bu Vision, which must be respected by all parties.

It emphasised that all actions taken so far remain within the law and under court supervision both in Nigeria and New York.

“We urge the public, media platforms, commentators, and fans to allow the judicial process to take its course and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that may prejudice the ongoing proceedings.”

The music company concluded by reaffirming its commitment to honouring valid agreements and resolving disputes strictly through legal and contractual processes.

Read the JTON's full statement below:

Qing Madi compares music money to regular jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Qing Madi revealed the financial difference between the Nigerian music industry and regular jobs.

The 19-year-old singer explained during a podcast interview that one performance can earn an artist what many workers struggle to make in years.

She noted that an average worker might earn N500,000 monthly, while an artist can make N20 million from just one show.

Source: Legit.ng