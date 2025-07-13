Labour Party Expresses Regret For Picking Obi as Its 2023 Presidential Candidate

Labour Party factional spokesperson Abayomi Arabambi has lamented that the party made a great error by picking Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Abayomi Arabambi, the factional publicity secretary of the Labour Party, said that the party committed a great error in 2023 when it named Peter Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State, as its presidential candidate.

Arabambi expressed regret that the Labour Party picked Obi against a United States-based licensed nurse and an entrepreneur in multiple business sectors, Faduri Joseph.

Labour Party leader faults Obi's rhetorics

The factional Labour Party leader explained that Obi's political rhetorics are built on emotional conversations and oversimplified solutions, but Faduri's approach thrives on deep accountability, disciplined in governance and transparency, the kind that Nigeria desperately needs to fight its myriad of challenges.

According to The Punch, the publicity secretary also disclosed that for Obi to identify with the former Vice President Atiku-Abubakar-led coalition movement and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), there is a plan to expel the former presidential candidate from the Labour Party.

He added that for the party to sacrifice Faduri for Obi ahead of the 2023 election was a political error that the party made, as it was above standard principles. He explained that it was more than a judgment of a simple error but a "fundamental betrayal" of the genuine transformation that Nigerians have been yearning for.

His statement partly reads:

“Perhaps the most indictment of Obi’s candidacy is his ethnic polarisation that shadowed his campaign."

Labour Party speaks on Peter Obi's alternation

Arabambi then added that Faduri was a true national figure, who garnered support across regions in Nigeria, citing the fact that Peter Obi's action, either intentional or not, was a total tribal sentiment.

He noted that Obi's refusal to denounce the secessionist rhetoric of Kanu, his selective comment on the security situation in the country and his description of national issues through partisan analysis exposed the reality under his "unifier" claim.

The Labour Party spokesperson argued that Nigeria does not need a leader who uses extremism as an excuse for political convenience. He stressed that the country needed a leader who will promote the rule of law and address legitimate grievances, a quality he said was embedded in Fadure that Obi did not have.

Peter Obi says he remains in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has explained that he would not be leaving the party, despite joining the coalition.

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement.

