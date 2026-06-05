A Nigerian lady expressed joy as she finally concluded her studies at the University of Port Harcourt with a second-class upper degree

She shared her achievements and how she ended up studying another course rather than the medicine and surgery she hoped for

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across her post celebrated her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Ezinne Ojukwu, narrated her academic journey as she graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.

She mentioned how she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times because she wanted to study medicine.

A UNIPORT student who wrote UTME 4 times finally bags a degree and shares her experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ezinne Ojukwu

Source: UGC

UNIPORT graduate wrote UTME 4 times

On her LinkedIn page, Ezinne Ojukwu gave a timeline of her academic journey, revealing that she graduated with a second-class upper degree.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"A Grad who ATE. With a dangerous 2.1, all the way from Abagana. (That was all I had planned to say) But for some reason, I feel nudged to share more, so I'll go a little deeper.

"Here's my academic journey in a nutshell: ➡️ 2017: Completed sec. school ➡️ 2017 - 2020: Attempted JAMB 4 times in pursuit of Medicine. This season was the embodiment of "Sorrows. Sorrows. Prayers.' Nobody declined courses reach me. "Medicine or nothing" was my mantra.

"➡️ 2020 - Gave up & accepted Microbiology. Didn't care much for it. I was just tired of a draining cycle. ➡️ 2020 - 2025: Academic timeline with a side dish of strike and an involuntary school break. ➡️ 2026: You're all caught up. (Hold on, I'm going somewhere . . .)

"The switch from Medicine to Microbiology not only dampened my spirit. It also made me feel like I wasn't smart enough. So, I aimed for what I felt was attainable - 2:1. It wasn't until my final year that I realised a 1st class wasn't unrealistic. My results proved it as well, but it was a little too late. (Typical Federal Uni behaviour)

"Long story short: If you're currently in Uni right now, and for some reason, you think you're not cut out for the best. Re-evaluate yourself. Don't let past experiences or anyone define what you can and cannot achieve. ✅ The sky is not too far for you to reach."

A lady who wrote UTME four times because she wanted to study medicine ends up graduating with a degree in another course. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ezinne Ojukwu

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UNIPORTgraduate's UTME experience

Princess Jane Okah said:

"Congratulations. Oh you're in uniport? I finished from there. Keep my rice because I'll be around to eat some, my sister is also convocating."

Favoured Oruche said:

"Aww we studied MCB, and I'm also convocating this year. What school?"

Adebukola Folarin said:

"You look scrumptious I love it And yes! Anything is possible. Congratulations dear."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng