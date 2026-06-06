A graduate of the University of Lagos who had multiple As in several of her courses has shown off her achievements

The young lady displayed the several awards she won after she set a record in her department and faculty

Many people who saw her awards and CGPA took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who had multiple As in her courses has displayed her multiple awards and incredible achievements after graduating from the university.

The young lady mentioned that aside from graduating with a first-class degree, she also emerged as the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Life Sciences at the University of Lagos, and also emerged as the best graduating student in her department.

University of Lagos graduate celebrates record-breaking achievement and awards. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/tofunmiishola_, Getty images/Pius Utomi Ekepi

Source: TikTok

University of Lagos graduate flaunts CGPA

She shared two posts on her TikTok page that spoke about her achievement. In the first post, some of the courses she did in her 400 level at the university were displayed, along with the marks she got.

In the other post, she revealed her full name and other sensitive information.

Her statement:

"Reintroducing;"

"ISHOLA OLUWATOFUNMI FAVOUR"

"BSc. BIOCHEMISTRY."

"First Class Honours (CGPA 4.90/5.0)"

"OVERALL BEST GRADUATING STUDENT, FACULTY OF LIFE SCIENCES, UNILAG"

"OVERALL BEST GRADUATING STUDENT, DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY, UNILAG"

UNILAG graduate with multiple As sets record, wins several awards. Photo Source: TikTok/tofunmiishola

Source: TikTok

@tofunmiishola_ spoke about her journey at the university and also pointed out some lessons she learned about the school before her admission into the institution.

She wrote:

"Picked this song because it represents ‘surrendering’ and my whole journey was exactly that, surrendering and dedicating my life to God’s will."

"You know that breath you let go of after being submerged under water for a while? It feels like I just let go of my breath I held in for four years. Scared one wrong movement will cause things to crash."

"Unilag taught me one of my hardest lessons before I had even been admitted. You could long for a goal for so long, work for it harder, get the result needed and that still wouldn’t be enough to win. I scored a total of 16 points in JUPEB but that still wasn’t enough for me to study my desired course apparently. So I had been disappointed by this school before and feared they would once again draw the carpet from under my feet, so I held my breath for years."

Her achievements from the university attracted many people who celebrated her in the comments section.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate bags first class

Angie wrote:

"Girl asking for study tips congratulations.'

triumph_chimkaike added:

"Ughhh! The IT girl. Congratulations."

Obinto121 shared:

"In biochemistry btw."

chiagoziem._ stressed:

"Girlllllllll you did thattt."

Ovieroghene Matthew Okagbare noted:

"Congrats dear. I hope to get 5.0 this semester."

Zulahykha added:

"Momma 😭one and only."

Aaliyah Rahman shared:

"Too bad plisssssssss."

Glowbycherish wrote:

"I wish I could graduate with a first class this school is frustrating my efforts."

Blessing O. added:

"Hoping to do this trend this semester 🥹❤️please Lord."

Sharon Fasusi | Model said:

"Come and teach me something, I am in your Dm right now."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University has gone viral on social media after sharing her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

She said she always wanted to be a doctor while growing up, but later studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Despite that, she still graduated with a First Class degree and a high CGPA of 4.78.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shared her academic journey online after graduating from the institution.

She said she did not like her results in the 100-level200-level and 200 level, but she kept pushing. She studied Pharmacology and finished with a Second Class Upper (4.18 CGPA). She also shared that she ended her final semester with a perfect 5.0 GPA.

UNILAG student graduates with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gained attention online after graduating with a First Class degree.

The young lady, identified as Tomi Sulaimon, finished with a high CGPA of 4.76 in Actuarial Science and Insurance, a course many people described as rare. She shared photos from her convocation and celebrated her achievement on social media.

Source: Legit.ng