Former President Muhammadu Buhari spent his final evening in high spirits, planning his return to Nigeria before his sudden death in London

His nephew Mamman Daura shared that Buhari’s health sharply declined on Sunday, with breathing difficulties leading to his passing around 4.30pm

Ex-Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was also recently hospitalized nearby, paid tribute, calling Buhari deeply honest and dedicated to fighting corruption

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spent his final hours in what close family members described as hopeful and even cheerful anticipation of leaving the hospital.

But by the afternoon of Sunday, July 13, the nation’s former leader had taken his last breath at the age of 82, drawing the curtain on a political life that spanned decades.

Close relative said Buhari was okay and fine before his health suddenly deteriorated.

According to his nephew and confidant Mamman Daura, the late Buhari had been steadily recovering and was in unusually good spirits just the evening before his death, ThisDay reported.

Daura, who had kept close watch during Buhari’s medical stay at the London Clinic, recounted that plans were already underway to ensure Buhari’s discharge before the end of the week.

Hotel bills for family and associates who had travelled to London to support him were even being prepared for payment in anticipation of his return home.

“We were together on Saturday talking and laughing and Buhari was in high spirits,” Daura shared.

“We talked about everything. He even had the plan to depart for Nigeria upon his discharge this week.”

Daura left his bedside around 9pm, promising to return on Sunday afternoon. At the time, there was no sign that the former president’s condition would take a tragic turn.

However, on Sunday morning, Buhari began to experience breathing difficulties while taking breakfast. Medical staff at the clinic acted quickly, but by around 4.30pm, the former president had passed away.

The sudden decline shocked his family, who had clung to signs of improvement in the preceding days.

Abdulsalami reveals he was in same clinic

Adding to the somber narrative, former military Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar revealed in a televised interview that he had also been admitted at the same London hospital.

Former Head of State details what his accounts of happenings at Buhari's clinic

Abdulsalami, who had just been discharged when Buhari died, rushed back to console the family and help arrange the repatriation of Buhari’s body to Nigeria.

Reflecting on their shared past, Abdulsalami spoke of a relationship dating back over sixty years, when both men served in the Nigerian military.

“He was my senior; and during the unfortunate civil war, we were fighting in the same sector,” Abdulsalami recalled.

He described Buhari as “a gentleman who was very quiet and exceptionally honest,” insisting that his late colleague could be trusted completely.

Looking back at Buhari’s years in office, Abdulsalami praised the late president’s determined fight against corruption.

Still, he acknowledged shortcomings in his government, admitting, “Unfortunately, some of the officials who served with him were found wanting.”

Buhari’s death, Abdulsalami said, represents “a big blow” not only for Nigeria but also for the broader African region

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s swift decision to dispatch Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to London underlined the gravity of the moment for the country.

“With the passing away of Buhari, politics in Nigeria will certainly change — I hope for the better,” Abdulsalami concluded, hinting that the former president’s departure marks the end of an era that will reshape the nation’s political landscape.

For family, allies, and millions of Nigerians, Buhari’s final hours came sooner than anyone expected — closing the chapter on a figure whose leadership and life were often marked by resilience and controversy in equal measure.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

