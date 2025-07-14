Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho has described late Buhari as a “criminal' who tried to kill him

He recalled the July 2021 midnight raid on his Ibadan home, allegedly ordered by the late president

Igboho thanked God for being alive to witness Buhari’s death and called out Yoruba collaborators

While tributes and condolences continue to pour in following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho is taking a different stance.

Reacting shortly after the announcement of Buhari’s passing in a London clinic at age 82, Igboho shared a video with his supporters. But rather than mourn, he reflected on what he described as an attempt on his life allegedly ordered by the former Nigerian leader.

Sunday Igboho accuses Buhari of trying to kill him. Photos: UGC.

Source: Facebook

“Buhari sent DSS and soldiers to kill me” - Ighoho

Igboho revisited the infamous July 1, 2021, raid on his Ibadan residence, which he believed was a planned assassination attempt orchestrated by the Buhari-led administration.

He stated:

“The criminal man that sent DSS and the military to come and kill me in the middle of the night... He’s gone, but I’m still alive.”

During that raid, several of his associates were reportedly killed, and his home was ransacked. Igboho managed to escape, later resurfacing in the Republic of Benin.

He maintained that his only “offense” was advocating for Yoruba self-determination — a stance that landed him on the radar of the Nigerian security forces.

In his message, the activist didn’t just point fingers at Buhari. He also accused some Yoruba individuals of being part of the attack on him.

He added:

“Criminal Fulani man that joined hands with stupid Yoruba people to come and kill me. But God said no.”

He declared that Buhari’s death should serve as a lesson to Nigerians, especially those who abuse power or align with oppressive forces.

See the video below

Igboho's video gets reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@deji_lawal:

“This man still carries the pain of that night. Whether you support him or not, that trauma is real.”

@real_oreoluwa:

“Igboho has every right to speak his truth. That raid was brutal and uncalled for.”

@aminu_zeez:

“But calling a dead man criminal isn’t necessary. Let God be the judge.”

@adefemi_speaks:

“If what Igboho is saying is true, then some people have serious questions to answer. Betrayal runs deep.”

Sunday Igboho accuses some Yoruba collaborators of helping Buhari in trying to kill him. Photo: @UGC.

Source: Getty Images

DJ Switch reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Switch has reacted to the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

On her Instagram story, she expressed her happiness at his death, describing it as the delicious fact of inevitability. She told him to rest in peace and stated that one was down.

Her post did not sit well with some netizens, and she addressed them in an Instagram video, questioning what Buhari accomplished for Nigeria other than trash it.

