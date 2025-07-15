Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to the claims suggesting his emergence as Nigeria's 16th democratically elected president in 2023

In a trending interview, Bakare clarified that there was no written agreement for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to him

Buhari, who died in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 82, served Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 as a democratic leader

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, in a trending interview, revealed that there was no formal written agreement for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to him.

Pastor Tunde Bakare speaks on the alleged power transfer agreement he had with the late former President Buhari. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Source: Facebook

Bakare had a history with Buhari, serving as his running mate in the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change, an election they lost.

In 2019, Pastor Bakare suggested he would be Nigeria’s 16th president, following Buhari, whom he referred to as the 15th.

However, his bid for the presidency in 2022 was unsuccessful as he lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu later won the 2023 presidential election.

Bakare clarified claims of emerging as Buhari's successor. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

Buhari: No written pact between us - Bakare

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, July 14, Bakare said Buhari gave every presidential aspirant in the APC a fair opportunity to contest for the party’s ticket.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, July 15, Bakare said:

"There was no written pact between us. He is late. I will never say anything unfair about him.

"He did his best. One night before the primary, he invited all the presidential aspirants. We sat with him in the conference hall of the villa.

"I have allowed the governors to choose who will succeed them or to go for a second term if they are going for a second term. I am asking you today to allow me to also freely choose the person I desire to succeed me."

Bakare spoke after Buhari's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London hospital after an long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Buhari will be laid to rest at his hometown in Daura Katsina state on Tuesday, July 15, according to Islamic rites.

Read more about Buhari, Bakare here:

Bakare speaks on visit to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare denied claims that his recent meeting with President Tinubu was driven by political gain.

Bakare, who visited Tinubu at the State House, stirred speculations as many alleged that his visit was tied to personal ambition or a bid to secure a federal appointment.

However, during a sermon at his Lagos-based church, Bakare set the record straight, declaring his intentions were purely based on national interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng