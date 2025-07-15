BREAKING: Buhari’s Remains Depart London for Burial in Nigeria, Details Emerge
The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been flown out of London, United Kingdom, en route to Daura in Katsina State, where a state burial will be held in his honour.
His remains were transported on Tuesday, July 14, aboard a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, marking the beginning of formal funeral proceedings for the late Nigerian leader.
Bashir Ahmed, former presidential aide, confirmed this in a statement shared on his X page on Tuesday morning.
The ex-presidential aide tweeted:
"The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari has departed London for Nigeria. Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is accompanying the body, which will be received later today, in Katsina by President Bola Tinubu ahead of burial in his hometown, Daura, according to Islamic rites."
