A Nigerian man, Gauis Chibueze, who criticised former president Muhammadu Buhari after the latter died, lost his father a few hours later.

In an earlier X post, he stated that Buhari was a “terrible” president for what he did to Nigeria.

A Nigerian man, Gauis Chibueze, who criticised Buhari, loses father a few hours later.

A few hours later, he posted on his page, @gaiuschibueze, that he had lost his father minutes ago, sharing memories they had together.

His earlier post, shared on July 14 at 12:34 am, read:

"Buhari was a very terrible president. We must not pretend now! May his soul get what he did to Nigeria."

At 3:59 pm on the same day, he wrote:

"A Few Minutes Ago, My Father Passed Away in His Home in Enugu State. I am comforted by the memories, like when I was just 5 years old, and he was already teaching me how to read the Bible and preach from house to house as a Jehovah’s Witness."

He went on to share memories they had together while he was growing up.

See his full post below:

As he faced criticism for his father's death, Chibueze shared another post to defend his opinion on Buhari.

He said:

"Buhari is still a terrible president. Read well, my Father died telling the truth till the end. My Father is an Honorable Man and died with His integrity intact lol. I didn’t celebrate Buhari’s death because it doesn’t benefit me, but I still insist that Buhari was a terrible president who ruined Nigeria and the lives of millions of Nigerians.

"People like Buhari are the reasons my father died because they can’t do common, simple, deep brain surgery or change a battery anywhere in Nigeria, so I have only one option: to fly him out. Yes, I repeat, Buhari destroyed Nigeria.

"Buhari died in a London Hospital because he didn't build A hospital he and his family could trust to use in Nigeria after 8 years. My father died because no single hospital in Nigeria does simple Deep Brain Surgery for Parkinson's or replace the battery in his chest."

See latest tweet below:

Reactions trail man's viral post on Buhari

@ufarouqq_said:

"Buhari is a hourable man, @gaiuschibueze you’re one of the problem in Nigeria."

@Ichie_Crypto100

"He indeed was a terrible president. I'm just shocked how people are attacking you in that previous post. Like everybody knows how terrible Buhari was but no, tribal bigotry have closed our eyes to see the truth. My deepest condolences CHIEF."

@Ayomide7_ said:

"Na Buhari invite your father to heaven. Buhari go still govern your father for heaven."

In a related story, the president is set to be buried on Tuesday, July 15, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Jos residents hold prayer for late Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that residents of Yandoya in Jos held a Ga’ib (funeral prayer in absentia) on July 14 for late President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13 in London.

The prayer was led by Imam Malam Muhammad Buhari, who praised the former president’s service and noted Aisha Buhari’s plea for forgiveness inspired the gesture.

Many who could not travel to Daura for the burial said the prayer was their way of honouring Buhari, as Nigeria observed a national mourning period.

