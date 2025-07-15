On Sunday, July 13, Muhammadu Buhari died in a London clinic and was buried at his compound in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, July 15

Nigerian leaders and citizens paid tributes and mourned the late former military head of state, including one of his neighbours, named Ismaila Ibrahim

Ibrahim, who has been Buhari's neighbour in Daura for over 50 years, recounted his traits and excellent character, as well as shared what he noticed during Sallah celebrations

Ismaila Ibrahim, one of the late Muhammadu Buhari's neighbours, has mourned his demise, noting that the former president never let power change him.

At 82, Buhari succumbed to a prolonged illness in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, causing the Nigerian government to declare Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday. He was also laid to rest in his Daura residence.

Buhari's neighbour speaks on his character

While some of Buhari's domestic staff spoke about his compassion for animals, especially his pets, his neighbour, Ismaila Ibrahim, told Punch in an interview that the ex-president was humble and disciplined.

According to Ibrahim, who lived in Daura as Buhari's neighbour for over 50 years, the former Nigerian leader was a peaceful person.

He added that Buhari distributed food, rams and essentials to the less privileged during Sallah celebrations. In his words:

“He was humble and disciplined till the end. For over 50 years, we lived peacefully together here in Daura,” Ibrahim said, highlighting Buhari’s generosity during festive seasons.

“Every Sallah, he distributed food, rams, money, and essentials to the less privileged. His home was always filled with people during celebrations.”

Buhari's neighbours and kinsmen's comment stirs reactions

Godwin Ogar said:

"...They say he deeply loves animals. So, no wonder we were not topnotch in his .....architecture."

Geoffrey Chukwumeziri said:

"Kind Will always be attracted to it's kind. Afterall, it's said that bifds of identical plumage congregate together to the highest proximity."

Aniekpeno Isaiah said:

"No wonder we bin dey see our ‘first class’ citizens dey struggle Abuja roads with motorists lol."

Elizabeth Onyinyechi Daniel said:

"Which kind Eulogy be this abeg I don't know whether to cry or laugh."

Chukwuemeka Okadigbo said:

"Baba go slow 🦥🦥🦥... I now know why.

"When you have a tortoise 🐢 aged 30 years, you must have learnt alot from it."

Ekawa Obaji said:

"That growth where Buhari get for him lower jaw it de for right side or left side, even if I no believe say no be Buhari be this question de come my mind ooo."

Chikaodili Okeke said:

"Buhari loved both cow and man. He did less for man than cow, but cows never had a way of gratitude known to man, except men like him, perhaps."

"The above extract from the eulogy on Buhari by Sam Omatseye, Chairman Nation Newspaper Editorial board, summarizes the priority Buhari had for animals over humans - Nigerians.

"May God judge him in the way and manner he led Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that residents of Daura and Kaduna reacted to the death of Muhammadu Buhari.

Soldiers block access to Buhari's house location

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that soldiers blocked access to the street where Buhari's house is located.

Neighbours along the street were indoors with their gates closed following the death of the former Nigerian leader.

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

