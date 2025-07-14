Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity by cautioning Nigerians over ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's death

Shehu Sani got many talking after he warned Nigerians against insulting the late Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London

In a twist, Nigerians took to his social media page X and also reacted differently to his warning over the memory of the late president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, has cautioned Nigerians against speaking ill of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Nigerians have reacted differently following Shehu Sani's recent warning about ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's death. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.

But on Sunday, Shehu Sani issued a warning to Nigerians via a post shared on his X page.

The former lawmaker tweeted:

"Speak not ill of the dead. We are all mortals moving on the queue of our fate. A living man is still on the trials of life, awaiting the ruling of his destiny, and cannot judge the dead."

Shehu Sani’s call for restraint came amid mixed reactions to Buhari’s demise, with some leaders paying tribute while others criticise his legacy.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that activist Omoyele Sowore was among those who criticised Buhari’s legacy, describing it as “terrible” and marked by “repression, economic hardship, insecurity, and religious bigotry.”

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani issues warning

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Shehu Sani's page on X and shared their opinion regarding the former lawmaker's warning. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@VicUgochukwu tweeted:

"Chineke kpo kwa gị ọkụ! Egbe eluigwe gbagbue gi."

@ademi_nokan tweeted:

"When the righteous prosper the city rejoices.. when the wicked perish there are shout of joy."

@djokaymegamixer

"Speak not ill of the dead?

"This is the sort of statement that encourages the living to live irresponsibly, thinking that the havoc they wreak will not be spoken of once they are gone.The evil that men do lives after them."

@FrannyOD tweeted:

"Live a good life so I don't have to lie at your funeral."

@johnojarr tweeted:

"Do not be deceived for God CANNOT be mocked, what ever a man sows, that he shall reap."

@valentinowpg

"Cease your sermon immediately, as there are families suffering or are unable to locate the remains of their loved ones at this time."

Read more about Shehu Sani, Buhari here:

Buhari’s death: Clip of his last day emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose shared a video of Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before he travelled to London for medical treatment, where he later passed away.

In the clip, he former leader appears youthful and fair-skinned, standing while engaged in prayer.

The video has since garnered widespread attention, with fans expressing surprise and awe at how vibrant Buhari looked in the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng